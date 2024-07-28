“I thought it was just being done at the highest level,” Adam Rodriguez recalls of his first impression of Criminal Minds as he joined the show in its 12th season. He’s still part of the show, now Evolution, in its 17th season overall (and second on Paramount+); the drama will return for another.

When Rodriguez recently stopped by TV Insider, we had him watch back his first scene, in which Luke Alvez tracks down a fugitive, then Rossi (Joe Mantegna) tries to recruit him for the BAU; Luke’s against it … at first. Watch the video above to see him watch that scene and share some behind-the-scenes tidbits about filming it.

“I remember being really excited about this. I loved my intro when I read it in the script, and I was really excited to film it and bring this character to life,” Rodriguez shares. “I hate watching myself. It’s always awkward, especially knowing that people are watching me watching myself now, but I love the way it was done. I love this intro. I thought it was a badass way to introduce Luke Alvez.”

While Luke was resistant at first to join the BAU, “can’t say no to Rossi,” Rodriguez points out. “He’s already made his moves to know that he’s going to get you, and best decision Luke Alvez ever made. But I love that you get a glimpse into his character because even from there, he’s just telling you, ‘I love the chase. I’m not about really sitting around and brainstorming or pontificating on how to catch these killers. I want to be out there in the fight on the move going after them.’ And I think that’s always been Luke’s struggle, is he wants the action. And so it’s been cool to watch him grow over all these seasons and really start to wrap his head around finding the fight in the thinking versus the doing.”

But at the time, Luke had no idea the profiler he’d become. “I don’t think he understood he could take the skill that he had and apply it to something more cerebral,” the star explains. “I always enjoyed that part of his journey, which is making that transition from being somebody that just thought it was all about the physical part of the chase and realizing there’s just as much fun and excitement in the mental part.”

Watch the full video above for more from Rodriguez about his Criminal Minds introduction, including working with Mantegna, a dental emergency he had at the time, and Luke’s journey to being a profiler.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 17 Finale, Thursday, August 1, Paramount+