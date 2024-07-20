Remembering Bob Newhart, Climb Aboard ‘Snowpiercer,’ Seeking New ‘Dragon’ Riders, Atlanta Olympics Bombinbs

CBS

The Bob Newhart Show

Special

SATURDAY: I can think of no better way to spend any down time this weekend than marveling at the deadpan gifts of one of TV’s most legendary comedians. Catchy’s tribute to Bob Newhart, who passed away this week at 94, runs from noon Saturday to 6 am/5c on Monday, featuring classic episodes of The Bob Newhart Show (1972-78), Newhart (1982-90) and the lesser-known Bob (1992-93), all of which originally aired on CBS. Newhart’s expert timing allowed his co-stars to shine, but he often got the last laugh in his droll reactions to their tomfoolery. Another treat for Newhart fans: TBS pays tribute to his Emmy-winning The Big Bang Theory character of Professor Proton with a six-episode “In Memory of Professor Proton” marathon Sunday, starting at 8/7c.

AMC

Snowpiercer

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The post-apocalyptic train ride continues, albeit from a different platform. After TNT derailed the propulsive futuristic thriller by taking it off the lineup last year, AMC stepped up to present the fourth and final season. The action picks up nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, with Andre (Daveed Diggs) and his followers discovering that their New Eden isn’t quite the paradise they’d hoped. Back on the main train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) sends Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben (Iddo Goldberg) on a dangerous reconnaissance mission.

House of the Dragon

9/8c

SUNDAY: With only two more episodes to go in its second season, the Game of Thrones prequel is still girding up for the next fiery battle in another table-setting hour. (Actually, a bit more than an hour.) Slighted Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has the most intriguing dilemma: Knowing that her Blacks are outmanned and out-dragoned, she hopes to recruit lesser nobles with Targaryen bloodlines—Westeros is replete with bastards, as we all know—to step up and see if those testy dragons will accept them as riders. Such an experiment comes with high risk. If the dragon isn’t impressed, you could end up like a marshmallow after an encounter with a campfire. Back at Kings Landing, the rulers are about to learn that you can’t win over the smallfolk’s hearts and minds if their bellies are empty.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

How It Really Happened

Special 9/8c

SUNDAY: With the Paris Games starting in less than a week, the documentary series returns with a two-hour special revisiting the horror that unfolded in Atlanta almost 30 years ago when a bombing disrupted the centennial games in 1996. The discovery of a suspicious backpack came too late to prevent two deaths and the injury of 100 more. The special includes interviews with agents and journalists who were there, as well as friends and the attorney of the wrongly accused suspect, Richard Jewell.

Sophie Giraud / AMC

Orphan Black: Echoes

10/9c

SUNDAY: An emotional flashback episode gives insight into how Kira (Keeley Hawes), the daughter of a clone, developed her groundbreaking bio-printing technology decades earlier—and why she allowed it to be perverted into printing actual human beings like Lucy (Krysten Ritter). It’s a Frankenstein story with elements of “The Monkey’s Paw.”

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: