See Kiefer Sutherland’s Touching Tribute to His Father Donald Sutherland Following His Death

Following the news of legendary actor Donald Sutherland‘s death, Kiefer Sutherland, his son and occasional costar, shared a moving tribute on social media.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” he wrote, alongside a vintage photograph of himself as a child with his father. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Donald Sutherland died on Thursday, June 20 after a long illness. He was known for his work in Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Pride & Prejudice, The Hunger Games franchise, and more. Donald and Kiefer Sutherland shared the screen together in multiple pictures, including, 1983’s Max Dugan Returns, the 1996 legal thriller A Time to Kill, and, most recently, their 2015 Western film Forsaken, in which they starred as father and son.

Of his experience working so closely with his dad in the film, he told Rachael Ray, “It’s a film I’ve wanted to make, really since I started acting. I wanted to work with my father forever… This was a dream come true, and it’s a memory and a moment that I will take with me forever.”