The Gold Whisperers are back!

Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra are set for another season of Gold Rush: Mine Rescue. The show will return on August 16 on Discovery Channel, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

The gold recovery experts have worked to help struggling mine owners get out of their respective holes and keep them afloat. With small-scale miners feeling the weight of inflation more than ever, the two will only take a cut if they can double the miner’s recovery. This makes the odds tougher and the stakes higher than ever before.

Over two recent seasons, the pair traveled more than 12,000 miles across the country with the mission of increasing the miner’s weekly haul—and with that, hopefully, receive a small piece of the pie along the way. Highlights this season include once-of-a-kind builds, brand-new tech and mining hacks and ingenuity, and the appearance of local legends. The first four episodes bring Dodge and Ibarra to Kingman and Stanton, Arizona, Twentynine Palms, California, and then to Montana.

The exclusive teaser above opens with Ibarra telling Dodge that they’ve come upon the first loose box they’ve seen where the ripples are just for show and not doing anything. It’s clear things aren’t going to be easy this season if they are going to find the gold they are searching for. Dodge hints that they are bringing in the cavalry, more miners within their circle to lend a hand.

The clip drives home how their efforts change lives. And when it comes to gold, it comes down to location, location, location with stops coming in Arizona, Oregon, British Columbia, and California. There are some big jackpots in play including the potential of a $17 million gold in one particular spot they are standing on.

Dodge has been a longtime member of the Gold Rush universe starting on the flagship show as part of the Hoffman crew. He officially became part of the series as a regular during Season 3 and secured this spin-off in 2021. Ibarra, a mechanic, began on Gold Rush during Season 6 with stints on other offshoots including Winter’s Fortune and Dave Turin’s Lost Mine.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season Premiere, Friday, August 16, 8/7c, Discovery Channel