Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert Issue Stark Warnings About Project 2025 (VIDEO)

As the 2024 election nears, late-night hosts continue to closely follow the dueling campaigns, including weighing in on the noisy debate fallout, Wednesday night’s (July 10) segments featured sober warnings about “Project 2025,” the Heritage Foundation’s agenda to overhaul the current administration for a conservative America.

Though Donald Trump recently distanced himself from Project 2024, the hosts of late-night TV were not buying it. Instead, each took time to point out the former president’s ties to the extreme agenda, which includes enacting unitary executive control, more immigration policing, slashing federal funding for renewable energy, and ending “woke propaganda” such as diversity and inclusion programs if Trump is elected.

Here’s how Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert weighed in on Project 2025.

Seth Meyers accused Trump of lying about his involvement with Project 2025.

“His aides are involved and his Super PAC is running ads on it. The only way Trump could be any more directly linked to Project 2025 is if he sold it as a companion piece with his Bibles,” Meyers said during his “Closer Look” segment of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “So that’s the situation – a wildly dangerous criminal and pathological liar is leading a radical movement to dismantle American democracy, and he’s within striking distance of the presidency. The stakes of this election could not be any higher.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert warned Project 2025 is going to take down “everything in the U.S. government.”

“It proposes that Trump take direct presidential control of the entire federal bureaucracy, including independent agencies such as the Department of Justice. Trump’s just gonna fill all of these positions with his cronies,” Colbert warned on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “The authors of Project 2025 want Trump to issue an executive order that makes it easier to fire government workers and replace them with an ‘army’ of loyal conservatives to be trained to fill those posts. So all government workers are to be replaced by MAGA loyalists.”

“Project 2025 is an obvious and chilling blueprint for a christ0-fascist future, and Trump knows that is toxic to voters,” Colbert continued. “So he has denied any knowledge or any connection to it. But no matter how hard Trump tries to distance himself, he can’t change the fact that it’s run by more than 200 former officials of the Trump administration and that the GOP platform has been crafted and influenced by individuals with deep ties to Project 2025.”