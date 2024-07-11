Watch Scarlett Johansson React to Colin Jost’s Joke About ‘Her’

Scarlett Johansson has finally reacted to the daring joke husband Colin Jost had to read aloud about her during the “Weekend Update” segment of Saturday Night Live‘s Season 49 finale.

The actress appeared on Thursday’s (July 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and in a segment from her interview (embedded above), Kelly Clarkson reminded audiences of the SNL season finale tradition during which Jost and fellow “Weekend Update” host Michael Che do their joke swap. The joke swap entails the hosts giving each other jokes to read live on air that the other person has never seen before, and for the finale, it included a joke about Johansson’s voice in the film Her.

For this season’s finale, Che presented Jost with a segment about ChatGBT releasing a voice assistant feature inspired by Johansson’s character in Her: “A movie I never bothered to watch because without that body what’s the point of listening?” recited Jost.

Upon rewatching the clip, Johansson clarified, “That’s like a tame version. We need to go into like witness protection after that night. It’s so bad.”

“I blacked out for that period of the night,” continued Johansson. “As soon as my picture came up, I went, ‘Ah!'”

“I love that it’s live though,” said Clarkson. “And that he just has to say it.”

“It’s painful,” said Johansson. “I actually fully don’t remember that segment. I fully blacked out.

Johansson good-humoredly added, “They do it during Christmas, too. It’s like a little gift to each other.”

This season’s SNL joke swap segment has received 3.8 million views on YouTube. Other jokes include dissing Kendrick Lamar and poking fun at the Catholic Church.

In 2019, Johansson hosted SNL for her sixth time, during which she made a joke of her own: “The show is bad, what are they gonna do, fire my fiancé? Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck?”

Johansson currently stars in the comedy film Fly Me to the Moon alongside Channing Tatum. The film premiered on July 5, 2024.