‘The View’: Why Sunny Hostin Thinks Donald Trump Is ‘Afraid’ of Kamala Harris

The View hosts continued to focus on the current political landscape at the top of the hour on Wednesday’s (July 10) episode — only this time, the subject shifted to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Amid increasing calls for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump (many of which come from The View cohosts themselves), some are looking to the veep as a potential substitute for the top of the DNC ticket. Perhaps not coincidentally, she became the focus of Trump’s ire during a recent campaign stop, and Joy Behar shared her theory as to why.

“What really ticks me off about him though is this laughing Kamala remark,” she explained. “It’s such a sexist remark. Because a guy I was with this over the weekend — a friend of mine — they said, ‘Kamala’s laugh annoys me.’ Remember they said that about Hillary’s [Clinton] laugh, that she was cackling. And men, they don’t like a funny woman. They’re afraid that if you laugh, if you make a joke, that maybe you’ll do that when they’re in bed with you.”

Sunny Hostin found her co-host’s interpretation to be “interesting” but offered her own reason why Trump might be heckling Harris at his rallies now: “Let’s face it, the reason he brings up Kamala, the vice president, is because he’s afraid of her. Because he knows what a strong candidate she is,” she said. “He understands how her popularity rating is going up, he understands that her approval rating is going up, and he understands that as part of the Biden-Harris team, that is going to be very difficult for him.”

Elsewhere in the hour, celebrity guest Michael Douglas, who has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic party and Biden, got the chance to speak on Biden.

“I adore the guy. Fifty years of public service… a wonderful guy. And this just happens to be one of those elections where it’s so crucial, and it’s really hard. I don’t worry about today or tomorrow but a year down the line? I worry. I am concerned,” Douglas said.

When Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up George Clooney‘s new op-ed asking Biden to step down, Douglas said, “I think it’s a valid point. I’m deeply, deeply concerned. Especially it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench.”

When Douglas, Hostin, and Behar began critiquing Biden’s debate performance for not having makeup and not knowing where to look, Whoopi Goldberg took umbrage, interjecting after Behar suggested he call Trump a liar: “But then when he does that everybody says, ‘You’re not doing [this].’ You can’t win in this game. I really feel bad for him,” she said.

