“You should have left.” That’s the warning from Gwendoline Christie‘s character for, at least, it looks like Mark (Adam Scott) and Helly (Britt Lower) in the Severance Season 2 teaser.

The Apple TV+ workplace thriller, which released its first season in 2022, has finally set a premiere date for the 10-episode Season 2. It will return on Friday, January 17, 2025, with an episode released each week through the finale on March 21, 2025. The streaming service also released the aforementioned short teaser recapping the position that the members of the Lumon Industries team put themselves in—”I give consent for the Lumon Corporation to sever my memories between my work life and my personal life. I am aware that this alteration is comprehensive and irreversible.”—as well as what to expect in Season 2. Watch it above.

In Severance, directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, and written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson, Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In Season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

In addition to Scott and Lower, returning for Season 2 are Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Sarah Bock is a new series regular.

Season 2 directors include Stiller (five episodes), Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. Joining Stiller and Erickson as executive producers are John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock, Scott, and Arquette.

What do you think of the teaser? What are you hoping to see in Season 2? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Severance, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 17, 2025, Apple TV+