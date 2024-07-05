‘Down in the Valley’ and ‘Ghost’ Cliffhanger on Starz, a Drag ‘Rusical,’ Streaming ‘Back to Black,’ ‘Imaginary’ World on Netflix

Matt Roush
P-Valley’s Nicco Annan takes viewers on a tour of the Deep South in a spicy docuseries on Starz, which also presents the midseason finale of Power Book II: Ghost’s final season. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars stages a spooky “rusical” spoof of Rosemary’s Baby. Marisa Abela stars as the late Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black, making its streaming debut on Peacock. Netflix presents a world populated by forgotten imaginary friends in the anime film The Imaginary.

Nicco Annan in Down in the Valley
Starz

Down in the Valley

Series Premiere

P-Valley star Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford) plays tour guide to some of the steamiest settings of the authentic Deep South in a docuseries inspired by Katori Hall’s acclaimed series. With an eye focused on proud outliers challenging societal norms, Annan starts his journey with a visit to the “Diamonds of Memphis” strip club, which is re-re-re-opening after weathering the pandemic. He gets up close and personal to humanize the women who work at the club, both veterans and newbies.

Money, Diana, Dru, and Cane Tejada
Mary J. Blige/ LaToya Tonodeo/ Lovell Adams-Gray/ Woody McClain / STRAZ

Power Book II: Ghost

Midseason Finale

The final season of the crime-drama spinoff takes a pause until September 6 after this week’s midseason cliffhanger. While Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) does some self-searching, Monet (Mary J. Blige) tries to hold her family together as Detective Carter (Michael Ealy) and his task force close in on the Tejada organization.

RuPaul in 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 9 Episode 6 roast
Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

The devil made them do it. Though RuPaul is more likely the inspiration for this week’s all-star challenge, a “Rosemarie’s Baby Shower” musical (make that “rusical”) spoof of the demonic classic. Dance club superstar Kristine W joins the judging panel, which promises to be a scream.

Marisa Abela in Back to Black
Focus Features

Back to Black

Streaming Premiere

The short and tragic life of acclaimed musician Amy Winehouse is dramatized in a 2024 biopic making its streaming debut. Marisa Abela (Industry) stars as Amy, whose Grammy-winning career is clouded by her struggles with addiction and alcoholism, leading to a too-early death at 27 in 2011. Ray Donovan’s Eddie Marsan co-stars as her father, with Leslie Manville as her beloved grandmother “Nan.”

The Imaginary

The Imaginary

Streaming Premiere

Spirited Away’s Yoshiyuki Momose directs an anime fantasy reminiscent of Toy Story, introducing Rudger (voiced by Louie Rudge-Buchanan), an imaginary friend who can only be seen by his young human companion, Amanda. His adventure begins when he finds himself in the Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten imaginaries dwell.

