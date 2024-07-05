‘Down in the Valley’ and ‘Ghost’ Cliffhanger on Starz, a Drag ‘Rusical,’ Streaming ‘Back to Black,’ ‘Imaginary’ World on Netflix
P-Valley’s Nicco Annan takes viewers on a tour of the Deep South in a spicy docuseries on Starz, which also presents the midseason finale of Power Book II: Ghost’s final season. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars stages a spooky “rusical” spoof of Rosemary’s Baby. Marisa Abela stars as the late Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black, making its streaming debut on Peacock. Netflix presents a world populated by forgotten imaginary friends in the anime film The Imaginary.
Down in the Valley
P-Valley star Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford) plays tour guide to some of the steamiest settings of the authentic Deep South in a docuseries inspired by Katori Hall’s acclaimed series. With an eye focused on proud outliers challenging societal norms, Annan starts his journey with a visit to the “Diamonds of Memphis” strip club, which is re-re-re-opening after weathering the pandemic. He gets up close and personal to humanize the women who work at the club, both veterans and newbies.
Power Book II: Ghost
The final season of the crime-drama spinoff takes a pause until September 6 after this week’s midseason cliffhanger. While Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) does some self-searching, Monet (Mary J. Blige) tries to hold her family together as Detective Carter (Michael Ealy) and his task force close in on the Tejada organization.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
The devil made them do it. Though RuPaul is more likely the inspiration for this week’s all-star challenge, a “Rosemarie’s Baby Shower” musical (make that “rusical”) spoof of the demonic classic. Dance club superstar Kristine W joins the judging panel, which promises to be a scream.
Back to Black
The short and tragic life of acclaimed musician Amy Winehouse is dramatized in a 2024 biopic making its streaming debut. Marisa Abela (Industry) stars as Amy, whose Grammy-winning career is clouded by her struggles with addiction and alcoholism, leading to a too-early death at 27 in 2011. Ray Donovan’s Eddie Marsan co-stars as her father, with Leslie Manville as her beloved grandmother “Nan.”
The Imaginary
Spirited Away’s Yoshiyuki Momose directs an anime fantasy reminiscent of Toy Story, introducing Rudger (voiced by Louie Rudge-Buchanan), an imaginary friend who can only be seen by his young human companion, Amanda. His adventure begins when he finds himself in the Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten imaginaries dwell.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- The Big Bakeover (8/7c, The CW): The Great British Bake Off alum Nancy Birtwhistle offers her expertise to a California cake maker whose business has endured the pandemic, a fire and her own illness.
- Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo (10/9c, PBS): The traveling docuseries ends its first season with a visit to Portland, where Samoan comedian Adam Pasi performs for his parents for the first time. Then Trejo returns to his Los Angeles hometown to check out the act of Sierra Katow, a fourth-generation Chinese and Japanese American actor/comedian.
- The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion (streaming on The Roku Channel): Jimmy Tatro (Home Economics) is co-creator, co-writer, director and star of a movie sequel to the reality-TV parody web series. Guest stars include Tony Hawk, Shaun White, Zoey Deutch, Tyler Posey, Retta and Rob Riggle as Xander (Tatro) and his crew gear up for their 10-year high-school reunion.