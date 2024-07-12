Dia Nash steps into the starring role of Lifetime’s upcoming “ripped from the headlines” movie Sister Wife Murder. The daughter of award-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts has continued to carve out her own place in the industry.

Here she stretches her acting chops further as Chloe, who after going to church one Sunday with her mom becomes enamored with the charming pastor Caleb (Matthew Daddario). Things get intimate between the two, even after the twenty-something finds out the leader of the church has not one but two wives.

The unorthodox arrangement is cloaked in secrecy with polygamy illegal. Chloe falls deeper in love with Caleb to the point she becomes the third sister wife alongside Anna (Ashley Williams) and Margo (Ashley Dulaney). She moves into the house and quickly starts to see the dark side of Caleb and the dire situation she finds herself in.

Here Nash opens up about the project and what she has learned from her mom over the years.

What was your first impression reading the script?

Dia Nash: I was like, “Okay, this is serious.” I’m usually a loud and boisterous person. I thought that I would have to tap into my serious side. I was a little nervous. I was like, “There are a lot of firsts in here.” I’ve never kissed anyone onscreen before. There were a lot of things I was thinking about with this part.

It’s also a starring role. That has to mean a lot to you.

It does. I was like, “Who me? I got it? Me?”

Tell me about working with Matthew. You are in some pretty steamy scenes together.

It was as good as to be expected. He was very professional. I was very professional. Our director knew there were a lot of firsts that I was having too. He was very in tune with my emotions with how I was feeling. I did appreciate that.

What did you make of Chloe’s story? She lost her dad. She is spiraling and looking for some sort of hope and connection. She finds it with this church and pastor and then things start to unravel.

I feel like a lot of people can relate. Maybe your first thought is, “How did you get into this situation?” Then loss happens, grieving happens, and depression happens. These things can happen under different circumstances. It doesn’t just happen with people who lose someone. I think people can find someone at that low place and need somewhere to go and hopefully, when you go somewhere you go and see people who have some good intentions. That’s not how it always happens.

Ashley Williams is a veteran of these movies. How is it working with her?

Everyone I met was so very nice. From the actors to the crew, I felt love from everyone. I felt everyone wanted me to do my best, which I appreciated. When the energy is good, then you do your best.

Have you prepared your mom for what she will be seeing in this movie?

Oh my goodness, yeah. My mom already knew. I have a mom that is always on me. I tell my mom everything. I was like, “Mom, look at this script. I’m going to have to do this kiss and this scene.” She was like, “Girl, you better get ready then.” She was like, “Best be prepared and figure it out.” So I got prepared and figured it out.

I figure this movie would be a solo watch. Maybe not one to watch together?

Yeah, I wish it was a solo watch. It probably won’t be. I feel like I am going to have to do the covering of the eyes. It’s like when you were younger and there were scenes you weren’t supposed to see and cover your eyes. That will be me. I’m going to be covering my eyes.

What’s the best piece of advice she has given you as you continue to build your career and these kinds of big opportunities are coming at you?

My mom is big about the fact you are exactly where you are supposed to be in the moment that you’re in. When opportunities come, that’s life coming together being like, “This is your time. Don’t think you’re not good enough. Obviously, you are good enough because this is all coming together. It’s more about believing in yourself and trusting to do what the job entails”

You worked on Dahmer. This movie is also ripped from the headline. Is this the type of material you’re looking to do? You’ve dabbled into a little bit of everything at this point.

That’s true. I have done everything from funny sitcoms to dark and serious content. I don’t know. Wherever the wind leads me, I’m going to vibe with it. That’s the kind of person I am.

You started young with a spot on Reno 911! and have since been working on a lot of your mom’s projects. What have you taken from that experience?

I realized when I got on set that maybe I was not as scared as I would be because I grew up on set and spent my whole life on set. Even if I wasn’t acting, I would be back in the greenroom or I’m seeing how people practice their lines. I’m seeing the production. So it wasn’t new to me even if it was new to me in a sense.

What are some of your favorite roles you’ve done so far?

I feel low-key it’s this one because I have to stretch myself so much. I feel like Chloe and I have similarities, but we are pretty different. So I feel like I had to stretch myself because when I do sitcoms, I’m being my fun self. Then when you have to embody where this person comes from and what struggles have they gone through. It’s different.

How do you compare the relationship you have with your mom with the one Chloe has with hers?

I talk to my mom every day, Moving away and not talking to her, is probably not in the cards for me. That’s why I had to jump out of myself for the role.

I also feel your mom wouldn’t have hesitated to drive over to that pastor’s house and not waste any time pulling you out of that situation.

Yeah, my mom wouldn’t have that. I always say if I went missing, I think my family would know within a few hours of me being missing. They’d be like, “Why hasn’t she bugged us today?”

I spoke to your mom and brother Dominic about their appearance on We Are Family. They told me how your mom would host talent shows at home. How do you remember those?

We still do them. I did it for Mother’s Day. I do it maybe three times a year when we have a family talent show. This is a pretty regular Nash activity. A talent show is supposed to be what you feel your talent is and you showcase it. No, no, no. She is going to make you sing. I’m like, “Can I do an interpretive dance? What about poetry?” She is like, “You can do that. But then sing after.”

Are you planning to work together again?

I don’t know but working with your mom is fun. For me, it’s like your best friend is there with you, so it doesn’t feel like work.

What do you want viewers to know about Sister Wife Murder?

That things can go left, but that doesn’t mean they will stay left. Even when things are so bad, tomorrow is always a new day and you will always have a place to be a better version of yourself the next day.

Sister Wife Murder premiere, July 13, 8/7c, Lifetime