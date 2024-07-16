Not Dead Yet’s Gina Rodriguez returns to primetime to cohost a new game show alongside basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal. The high-stakes competition series, Lucky 13, executive produced by Kevin Bacon, focuses on contestants’ knowledge — but just because you’re confident about your answer, it doesn’t mean you’re safe.

To win the $1 million cash prize, contestants must answer 13 tough questions…and then accurately predict how many of them they’ve gotten correct! Rodriguez, a self-proclaimed trivia buff, shares more.

How is this show different from other game shows?

Gina Rodriguez: The cool thing is that it’s really more about what you know about yourself. It’s not about “I have to get them all right.” It’s about knowing how many you believe you got [out of 13 true-or-false questions]. So, if you get all 13 right and you’re like, “I know I got all 13,” then you are going to win a million bucks. That’s going to be rare, because they’re pretty difficult questions. They’re very innovative, but you get to bet on yourself.

How do you think you would fare as a contestant?

I played the game a few times, and I actually do pretty well. We have a team that goes to trivia on Wednesday nights.

Tell us about working with Shaquille.

He is the sweetest human being I’ve ever met. I never really imagined myself doing a game show until he asked me.

There’s quite a height difference.

He’s literally four of me in height. I get put on a box a lot. Also, he carries everybody! He’ll just pick people up and lift them up above his head.

Lucky 13, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 18, 9/8c, ABC