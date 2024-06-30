Michael J. Fox Makes Heartwarming Return to the Stage With Coldplay (VIDEO)

Coldplay put a Foxy twist on its Glastonbury set on Saturday night, enlisting Michael J. Fox to join them on stage at the U.K. performing arts festival.

“With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox,” lead singer Chris Martin told the crowd, referencing Fox’s role in Back to the Future.

In fact, Martin said the 1985 sci-fi film is “the main reason” the members of Coldplay are even in a band, per Variety. “So thank you to Michael, our hero,” he added.

Fox, who has been living with Parkinson’s disease since 1991 and used a wheelchair on stage, also played guitar while Coldplay performed their hit “Fix You.”

Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay on stage during their performance of ” Fix You ” at #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/aZios5rZXg — Jay (@JibbaJabb) June 29, 2024

That musical moment and surprise guest appearance delighted audience members watching live and social media users watching footage of the set.

“This was an incredible, emotional moment,” X user @rgredgdkc wrote.

“Stop, this is [the] absolute best thing ever,” added @amberskiesulove.

@StacyOnWheels wrote, “I’ve never been a Coldplay fan — in fact I may have at times been a bit rude about them — but I have to say that was a brilliant set, and to have the legend that is Michael J. Fox come out and play is just amazing.”

And @Jojobartsch posted, “My father lived with Parkinson’s for over 20 years until passing away three years ago. Seeing this makes me very happy. Fox has done so much for Parkinson’s awareness.”

Saturday’s Glastonbury set wasn’t the first time Fox joined Coldplay: He also rocked out with the band for a rendition of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” — a song featured in Back to the Future — at a 2016 concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as seen in the clip above.