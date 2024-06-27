Kevin Costner Shuts Down ‘Yellowstone’ Questions in Interview With Gayle King

Kevin Costner wouldn’t debate the reasons for his coming absence from Yellowstone‘s final run in a new interview with CBS Mornings‘ Gayle King, who sat down with the actor to discuss his forthcoming film saga Horizon.

Broaching the topic by pointing out that Horizon was reportedly one of the reasons he wasn’t able to return for Yellowstone‘s final season, King said, “People say this is about the two of you: both big egos, both very powerful, both at the top of their game, and that right now, maybe you two are playing a game of whose is bigger?”

King’s reference is to Yellowstone‘s showrunner Taylor Sheridan, with whom multiple reports say Costner couldn’t see eye-to-eye, essentially resulting in the actor’s absence as the Dutton family patriarch for Yellowstone‘s final episodes this fall. “Do you see it that way? Whose is bigger, Kevin?” King pushed.

“I love the show,” Costner stated plainly. “I loved the show before anybody. It was Taylor and myself. The truth never changes – that love was really strong. The idea of going back – I would do that in a second if I felt that it was… If it was something that I could do, wanted to do, I would make it fit.”

When King pointed out that Costner’s characterization in the behind-the-scenes debate hasn’t been the most “flattering,” she asked, “If it’s not that hard, why can’t the two of you be able to work it out?”

“This isn’t therapy, Gayle, I mean we’re not gonna discuss this on the show,” Costner answered, effectively shutting down King’s request to delve deeper. When she noted she was a good therapist, Costner continued to say, “I’ve conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way. I’ve never missed any obligations in my entire career.”

Kevin Costner directed, wrote, produced and starred in the new Western film, “Horizon: An American Saga.” He sat down with @gayleking last week to discuss his most ambitious project yet: “It’s going to be really not business as usual.” pic.twitter.com/yV5FAWGcx0 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 27, 2024

Costner is referring to his long-rumored behind-the-scenes drama with Taylor Sheridan and how that may have led to his early departure from the series.

Importantly, King noted to viewers that the footage captured with Costner was completed before the official announcement that he would not reprise his role was made on June 21.

What do you think of Costner’s interview with King? Let us know in the comments, below, and stay tuned for more on Yellowstone as we await the final episodes this fall.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 Premiere, Sunday, November 10, 9/8c, Paramount Network