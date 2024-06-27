Roman Reigns Pays Tribute to His Father, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, Who Died at 79

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has paid tribute to his father, Sika Anoa’i, the WWE Hall of Famer who was best known as part of the legendary tag team The Wild Samoans alongside his brother Arthur “Afa” Anoa’i Sr.

Sika died on Tuesday, June 25, at the age of 79, as confirmed by his nephew Jahrus Anoa’i in an Instagram post. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Taking to social media, Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) thanked fans for their support and shared a heartfelt message about the impact his father had on his life and career.

“My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team,” Reigns wrote on X.

The longest-reigning WWE World Champion in modern history continued, “My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy. Rest in Power, Dad. We love you.”

Sika wrestled for WWE in the late 1970s and early 1980s as part of The Wild Samoans, winning the company’s tag team championships on three different occasions. In 2007, Sika and his brother were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

After retiring from in-ring action, Sika and Afa opened The Wild Samoan Pro Wrestling Training Center in Minneola, Florida, where they helped train the next generation of professional wrestlers.

WWE legend Rikishi, Sika’s nephew, also penned an emotional message, writing, “My Uncle Sika’s roots began in Samoa, however, with his chosen profession and limitless talents, he touched the world! Yes, he was WILD and I could go on and on with stories, but for now, I simply want to express my deep gratitude for what I was able to experience with him. He will forever remain in my heart and mind.”

Sika was a member of the Anoa’i family, one of pro-wrestling’s most influential dynasties. This includes fellow WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna and current WWE stars Jimmy and Jey Uso, and even The Rock, who is considered part of the extended family due to his grandfather’s connection to The Wild Samoans’ father, Amituanai Anoa’i.

Check out more tributes from fans, friends, and family below.

Roman Reigns

