Roman Reigns Pays Tribute to His Father, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, Who Died at 79

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has paid tribute to his father, Sika Anoa’i, the WWE Hall of Famer who was best known as part of the legendary tag team The Wild Samoans alongside his brother Arthur “Afa” Anoa’i Sr.

Sika died on Tuesday, June 25, at the age of 79, as confirmed by his nephew Jahrus Anoa’i in an Instagram post. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Taking to social media, Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) thanked fans for their support and shared a heartfelt message about the impact his father had on his life and career.

“My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team,” Reigns wrote on X.

My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team. My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the… — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 26, 2024

The longest-reigning WWE World Champion in modern history continued, “My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy. Rest in Power, Dad. We love you.”

Sika wrestled for WWE in the late 1970s and early 1980s as part of The Wild Samoans, winning the company’s tag team championships on three different occasions. In 2007, Sika and his brother were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

After retiring from in-ring action, Sika and Afa opened The Wild Samoan Pro Wrestling Training Center in Minneola, Florida, where they helped train the next generation of professional wrestlers.

WWE legend Rikishi, Sika’s nephew, also penned an emotional message, writing, “My Uncle Sika’s roots began in Samoa, however, with his chosen profession and limitless talents, he touched the world! Yes, he was WILD and I could go on and on with stories, but for now, I simply want to express my deep gratitude for what I was able to experience with him. He will forever remain in my heart and mind.”

Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i When I think of my Uncle Sika, the first word that comes to mind is MENTOR; he was my first trusted adviser, confidant, and someone who always spoke his mind! As a professional, he showed me all of the ropes, (literally) and guided me on… — RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) June 26, 2024

Sika was a member of the Anoa’i family, one of pro-wrestling’s most influential dynasties. This includes fellow WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna and current WWE stars Jimmy and Jey Uso, and even The Rock, who is considered part of the extended family due to his grandfather’s connection to The Wild Samoans’ father, Amituanai Anoa’i.

Check out more tributes from fans, friends, and family below.

LOVE YOU UNCLE SIKA -ANOA’I- pic.twitter.com/oAmjLe8kQw — Jacob Fatu (@jacobfatu_wwe) June 26, 2024

WWE is saddened to learn that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Hall of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag team and father of Roman Reigns, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/rY2LZznoVZ — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024

Sika Anoa’i vs Dusty Rhodes 1980 Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes 2024 pic.twitter.com/5gIjpopnJ4 — Chad the III (@CouncilmanChad) June 26, 2024

Remembering Sika Anoa’i ️ pic.twitter.com/Dk8NE7Jfcv — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 25, 2024

Uncle Sika was my Dad’s closest brother, best friend, tag team partner, and soulmate. There was no bond like theirs. Uncle Sika loved the family and Samoan culture more than anything. This loss is agonizing for all of us, but especially for my Dad. Please keep him in your prayers pic.twitter.com/r0l0vLZH9A — Vale Anoa’i (@ValeAnoai) June 26, 2024

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Wild Samoan Sika. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/gWbJmTEnyO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024

Jey Uso pays tribute to Sika Anoa’i pic.twitter.com/1FffpG6xED — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) June 26, 2024

When I was high school, WWF did a show in our gymnasium.

We (the football team) was security for the guys to go to thier cars after the show. I had the honor of walking Afa & Sika to their vehicles and they both were so nice to me had me laughing a lot, great memory! My… pic.twitter.com/LLAwYgOCXw — taz (@OfficialTAZ) June 25, 2024

Sika pays homage to his kids during The Wild Samoans Hall Of Fame speech in 2007. pic.twitter.com/vFfowrNRCU — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) June 25, 2024

Rest in peace Sika Anoa’i. Condolences to Roman Reigns and the entire family. The Tribal Chief now has more reason to fight for his position… at the Head of the Table. Beautiful artwork by @BlxckmassDesign ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y6ounVAFaa — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) June 26, 2024