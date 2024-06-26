Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Maya Neelakantan blew the judges and audience members away on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The alternative metal rock guitarist from India performed an electrifying version of Papa Roach’s “Last Resort.” Neelakantan was only 10 years old at the time of the performance – she has since turned 11.

She opened up her guitar solo with a few seconds of traditional Indian music before switching things up with the nu metal band’s greatest hit. The audience quickly rose to their feet, clapping along to her blistering runs.

Judge Simon Cowell was quick to give her kudos for her technical skills.

“I was about your age when I tried to learn the guitar,” Cowell said. “It is one of the most difficult instruments in the world. So I gave up. No actually my teacher gave up on me.”

He continued to break down what he loved about Neelakantan’s audition.

“We just weren’t expecting this,” he explained. “You were so shy, and you’re 10, and then you turned into this rock goddess.”

After receiving her standing ovation from the entire audience and all four judges, Howie Mandel had to revisit how old the guitarist actually was.

“Are you sure you’re only 10 years old?” he asked her.

“I think so,” she smiled in reply.

Sofia Vergara chimed in: “Your energy, your confidence, a perfect audition.”

“I think you are absolutely incredible,” said Heidi Klum added. “You should be very, very proud of yourself.”

Mandel asked the young prodigy who her inspirations were. Neelakantan said, “One is Adam Jones from Tool. Also, Gary Holt, who is the guitarist of Exodus and Slayer.”

Neelakantan can be seen below playing her rendition of “7empest” by Tool, a video which has amassed over 96 thousand views.

The alternative-metal-enthusiast has been performing online since 7-years-old. Since then she has met many of her nu metal heroes, including Jones, Holt, Danny Carey, Eric Peterson, and more. For her AGT audition, Neelakantan stayed true to her artistic roots and played on the guitar gifted to her by Jones in 2022.

Below Neelakantan can be seen paying her homage to Tool as well as showing off her riffs in this Tool mashup, combining 15 of their songs into one.

As Cowell put it, Neelakantan “made noise amongst the noise,” and viewers from all over the world can’t wait to see her next performance.

