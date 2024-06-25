How to Watch the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on TV & Streaming

The GOAT is back!

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time U.S. champion Simone Biles is at full force heading into the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team trials June 27-30 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Biles looks to make her third U.S. Olympic team and become the first woman to win two Olympic all-around gold medals since Věra Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia did it in 1964 and ’68.

Biles can become the most decorated American Olympic gymnast with one medal of any color in Paris, and she can break the all-time record for most Olympic golds for an American gymnast if she can win two.

Suni Lee, all-around gold medalist at the Tokyo Games, is hopeful for a repeat after battling kidney-related health issues.

Jade Carey extended the USA’s streak of gold medals in the floor exercise to three with a win in Tokyo. Other top competitors for a spot on the U.S. women’s team include uneven bars specialist Shilese Jones and Tokyo team silver medalist Jordan Chiles.

The women’s trials take place Friday and Sunday, after which the five-member team going to the Paris Summer Olympics is announced. The winner of the all-around competition automatically receives a spot on the team.

On the men’s side, the field of contenders includes three-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone, 2023 World all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard and 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong.

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock, and also stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

2024 Olympic Gymnastics Trials TV & Streaming Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, June 27

6/5c: Men’s Trials: Day 1, USA Network & Peacock

Friday, June 28

7:30/6:30c: Women’s Trials: Day 1, Peacock

8/7c: Women’s Trials: Day 1, NBC & Peacock

Saturday, June 29

3/2c: Men’s Trials: Day 2, NBC & Peacock

Sunday, June 30

8:30/7:30c: Women’s Trials: Day 2, NBC & Peacock