Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is headed back to Point Place, much to the delight of grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), in That ’90s Show Season 2, premiering on June 27 on Netflix. With Leia returning to hang out with her friends for the summer, Kitty and Red will find themselves facing more shenanigans with the youngsters. Rupp and Smith spoke with TV Insider about what to expect in the second season.

“The biggest difference between Season 1 and Season 2, to me, is that in Season 1 we had 10 episodes where we had to introduce so many new characters and kind of lay everything out,” Rupp said. “And in Season 2, we just get to fly with it now. We get to have a lot of fun. There is a huge difference between Season 1 and Season 2. The kids have just took a giant leap, and they have more to do. You get to know them more, their families, and where they come from. It gets richer and we do have those more solemn moments, but this season really makes me laugh.”

Smith noted that the writers sought to match Red and Kitty with different kids in Leia’s friend group in Season 2. Red will spend some time with Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), who is “in search of a father figure anyway.”

However, the Forman patriarch is still working on forging a dynamic with his granddaughter’s pals. “I’ve spent hardly any time with Sam [Morelos], for example, who plays Nikki, or even Mace [Coronel], the Kelso boy… I haven’t spent much time with Ashley [Aufderheide] either, Gwen, but the times that we have spent with them, it’s always great fun. I enjoy working with them.”

Now that Leia loves Point Place, this will only give Kitty more fuel to try and get Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) to move back permanently. “That’s always Kitty’s mission in life, is to have her baby boy back and her family back under her roof. That is her mission, and she doesn’t give up,” Rupp quipped.

As for whether or not we’ll see both Prepon and Grace back again in Season 2—Prepon has been seen in the main trailer—it’s looking like Eric will be busy this summer. “You will see one of them,” Smith said when asked if both Eric and Donna were coming back.

Watch the full video interview above for more.

That ’90s Show, Season 2 Premiere, June 27, Netflix