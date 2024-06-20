Snowpiercer is finally cruising into town for its fourth and final season this summer, and it looks like the last stretch of the AMC show will be a bit of a bumpy ride.

The network has revealed the first trailer and other details for Snowpiercer Season 4, so here’s everything to know.

When does Snowpiercer Season 4 premiere?

Snowpiercer returns to AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, July at 9 p.m. ET/PT for its Season 4 premiere. The first three seasons are currently streaming exclusively on AMC+.

Season 4 was initially scrapped by TNT in 2023, even after it was filmed, but the show was saved in March 2024, with an expectation that Season 4 would air on the network in 2025. However, like the speeding train at the center of the action in the show, it’s moving faster than expected.

Who stars in Snowpiercer Season 4?

The cast of the final season of the AMC drama includes returning leads Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill and Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton. In addition to Connelly and Diggs, Snowpiercer stars Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. New cast members for Season 4 include Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

What is Snowpiercer Season 4 about?

AMC’s official description for the new season is as follows: “Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). The action-packed finale of Season 3 left a split with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice choosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.”

Is there a trailer for Snowpiercer Season 4?

Yes. AMC revealed the action-packed trailer for the season on June 20, and you can watch it in the embed above. Also revealed by the network are still images and key art for the season, which you can see below.

Snowpiercer, Season 4 premiere, July 21, 9 p.m. ET/PT, AMC & AMC+