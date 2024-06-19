Baseball Legend Willie Mays Dies at 93 – Fans and Friends Pay Tribute

Willie Mays
Hall of Fame baseball star Willie Mays, who is considered one of sport’s greatest players of all time, has died. He was 93.

His passing was announced on Tuesday (June 18) by the San Francisco Giants and later confirmed by Mays’ son, Michael, who told the Associated Press that his father died surrounded by his family and wished to thank his fans for their years of support.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years,” Michael said. “You have been his life’s blood.”

Born on May 6, 1931, in Westfield, Alabama, Mays would go on to become one of the most celebrated players in baseball history. He played as a center fielder and served 23 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB), most of them with the Giants, six in New York and 15 in San Francisco.

Nicknamed “the Say Hey Kid,” Mays was twice named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) and won the World Series with the New York Giants in 1954. During his career in the MLB, he hit 660 home runs, made 24 All-Star appearances, and won 12 Gold Gloves.

He also made one of the most memorable catches of all time in a 1954 game against Cleveland in the World Series, which helped his team clinch the win with a score of 5-2.

Mays, who was named the first Black team captain in MLB history and broke down barriers on and off the field, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2015.

“All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.”

This Thursday, June 20, Mays was set to be celebrated as part of the MLB’s tribute to the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Thursday’s game at historic Rickwood Field was designed to be a celebration of Willie Mays and his peers,” Manfred continued. “With sadness in our hearts, it will now also serve as a national remembrance of an American who will forever remain on the short list of the most impactful individuals our great game has ever known.”

Baseball icon Barry Bonds, Mays’ godson, shared his condolences on social media, writing, “I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion. I have no words to describe what you mean to me — you helped shape me to be who I am today. Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me.”

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter added, “One of the best to ever play the game and even a better person. Thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s family and loved ones.”

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson also took to X to share his tribute, posting, “I’m devastated to hear about the passing of the legendary Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the main reasons I fell in love with baseball. Cookie and I are praying for his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

You can check out more tributes from fans and friends below.

