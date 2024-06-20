Sherri Papini’s web of lies is exposed in the new Hulu documentary series Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini. In 2016, Sherri claimed she was abducted by two Hispanic women while out jogging near her home in Redding, California. Her disappearance caused a media frenzy and prompted a massive search to find the married mother-of-two.

Twenty-two days later, Sherri resurfaced and alleged she had been beaten and branded by her captors. Eventually, Sherri’s lies caught up with her. She faked her own kidnapping and had been staying at her former boyfriend’s house more than 600 miles away.

While Sherri’s former husband, Keith Papini, speaks out in the documentary series, Sherri is remaining silent. So, where is Sherri today? Scroll down to get updates about Sherri’s life after faking her own kidnapping, how Keith is doing now, and more.

Where is Sherri Papini now?

Sherri was sentenced to 18 months in prison in September 2022 for committing mail fraud and lying to a federal officer about being kidnapped. She was ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for losses incurred by the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She was released from prison in August 2023 and moved into a halfway house.

She currently lives in Redding, California, near Keith and their children, Tyler and Violet. In an interview with TV Insider, Keith explained his custody situation with Sherri. “They speak to her every week, and they see her in a professionally supervised visitation once a month,” he explained.

Sherri is now dating Shawn Hibdon. Pictures of Sherri and Hibdon together on June 10 in Orland, California, were obtained by Daily Mail. They reportedly started dating before her stint in prison.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, during a supervised visitation with her kids in January 2024, Sherri told her children about her current plans: “She’s writing two books. I work lots of hours to write chapter books. So, when I tell you I’m working remotely, that means I’m at home writing chapters on my laptop.” Sherri also claimed to be “making a business that will be a foundation to help people.”

Where is Keith Papini now?

Keith has sole custody of his two kids with Sherri. He told TV Insider that Tyler and Violet are “thriving” these days. “They’re thriving in school,” he said. “The school is such an amazing place for them and a safe haven. They’re both into sports and have a very big social network there, and lots of friends and birthday parties. They’re doing wonderful, outstanding.”

In the wake of his wife’s kidnapping hoax and subsequent divorce, Keith admitted that he hasn’t started dating again. “As far as relationships, I haven’t really gone into that yet. I haven’t really put myself out there,” he revealed to TV Insider.

Did Sherri and Keith Papini divorce?

Yes, Sherri and Keith divorced after her kidnapping hoax was exposed. He filed for divorce on April 20, 2022, two days after Sherri pleaded guilty to mail fraud and lying to a federal officer. Their divorce was finalized in May 2023.

Where is James Reyes now?

During her 22-day disappearance, Sherri was actually staying at the home of her former boyfriend, James Reyes, in Costa Mesa, California. Reyes was not charged with any crime connected to Sherri’s kidnapping hoax. As of 2022, Reyes is living in Arizona with his grandfather, Daily Mail reported.

Why didn’t Sherri participate in the documentary?

Sherri does not appear in the Hulu documentary series. At the end of the third and final episode, the filmmakers noted that they reached out to Sherri several times, but she did not respond.

Keith believes it’s inevitable that Sherri will speak out in the future. “I do believe at some point she will come out and say something,” Keith told TV Insider. “Do I think it’ll be truth? I absolutely do not think it will be the truth. I think it will be another version that she believes sounds the best in her eyes.”

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, Streaming Now, Hulu