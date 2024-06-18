Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Live With Kelly and Mark turned into a very cute trip down memory lane when one very special audience member arrived on Monday’s (June 17) episode.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were pleasantly surprised to discover that their smallest former All My Children costar was in the crowd: the young woman who played “Baby Enzo” so many years ago.

“I saw an interesting sign,” Consuelos said, pointing to the audience member, who boasted a photo of herself being cradled by Ripa as an infant on set, to which Ripa responded, “I know, that is very exciting!”

“We’ve talked about this in the past,” Ripa continued. “Mark and I had a baby on All My Children, Baby Enzo. And we’ve often wondered, ‘Whatever happened to Baby Enzo? Where is Baby Enzo?’ And Baby Enzo is in our audience.”

Indeed, Ripa’s Hayley Vaughan and Consuelo’s Mateo Santos Jr. welcomed their littlest soap star companion on the series in 2001, but now the girl has grown up to be 23, just days shy of their real-life daughter Lola Consuelo’s age: “I guess on the set, my mom held Lola and you held me,” she explained.

“Hang on a second, Baby Enzo,” Ripa said when discovering that it was a girl portraying their newborn son.

“I’m not the boy. I have a twin brother. At the time, he didn’t have enough hair,” she explained with a smile. “So I was Baby Enzo for you.” She also answered in the affirmative that her brother does have hair now.

The woman went on to explain that she’s since crawled away from the cameras to work in the field of sports.

