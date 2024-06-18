Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of Our Lives welcomes back a familiar face as Matthew Ashford reprises his role as Jack Deveraux, and fans are already speculating about the reason behind the character’s resurfacing.

As fans of the Peacock soap will recall, Jack hasn’t been seen on the show since March 2023 after he and his wife Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) were chased out of Salem by Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien). The couple were run out of town when Xander and Gwen blackmailed Jack’s newspaper The Spectator away from him and Jennifer.

But that doesn’t seem to be the reason for Ashford’s return as Jack since Julie Olsen Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) have been looking into the death of Jack’s daughter Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller). It seems there is a chance that Abigail could still be alive.

But their investigation was put on hold with Jack’s return which also coincides with Casey Moss’ return as Abigail’s little brother JJ Deveraux, adding to the speculation that Abigail will also make a surprise return. Only time will tell for certain though.

As mentioned above, Miller was the last star to portray Abigail, but the character has been portrayed by various stars over the years including Ashley Benson and Kate Mansi. Should Abigail return, it would be the first time viewers have seen the character since 2022.

At the time, Miller was unhappy about her departure, blasting Days for killing off Abigail. According to The Sun, she told Soap Opera News, “I just had a really hard time with the decision honestly,” Miller revealed at the time, as she revealed initial plans to leave the show temporarily led to the killing of her character. “I mean, there are a variety of opinions about how to handle this.”

“I felt like they should have recast the character with a woman who was going to be able to stick around for a good amount of time to continue to tell that story,” Miller added regarding Abigail’s character.

What do you think, will they bring Abigail back with Matthew Ashford’s return as Jack? Sound off in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more on Days.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock