‘Days of Our Lives’: AnnaLynne McCord’s Episode Announced – Who Is Her Mystery Character?

AnnaLynne McCord has an official start date for her Days of Our Lives role. The actress, known for her portrayal of Naomi Clark in The CW series 90210, will appear on the June 19th episode of the series – though the franchise has yet to confirm which role she will play.

On her debut episode in question, there is a “mystery woman” who will arrive in Salem, assumed to be the recurring character Abigail Devereaux, who was killed off in July 2022. The character supposedly died of stab wounds, which was revealed later by confession to have been Clyde Weston, played by James Read. Later, Clyde admitted to Chad (Billy Flynn) that Abigail was in fact still alive, leading to a full-blown search for the missing woman. On June 19th, it’s been hinted that Chad makes a stunning discovery in the midst of his search.

As the character is speculated to return, McCord is a top-contender for her latest iteration. In December, McCord signed a one-year contract to join Days of Our Lives.

Abigail has previously been portrayed by Marci Miller from 2016 to 2018; Kate Mansi from 2011 through 2016, and Ashley Benson from 2004 through 2007.

Previously, McCord played Naomi Clark in 90210 from 2008 to 2013. Her other credits include The Night Shift, Secrets and Lies, Let’s Get Physical, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She is repped by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment, and Yorn, Levine.

In 2023, Days of Our Lives was picked up for an additional two seasons by Peacock, where it has been a top 10 title since it moved to the streamer last year. The newest episodes feature the long-awaited writing of head writer Ron Carlivati, whose new material began airing on May 31. Following the writer’s strike, he and his team worked through Thanksgiving of last year to prepare for the show’s seven-month advance soap schedule. The renewal will take the daytime soap through its 60th season.

