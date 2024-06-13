TCM Is Hosting the Ultimate Father’s Day Movie Marathon Sunday

Amanda Bell
Comments
Father of the Bride, The Courtship of Eddie's Father, and East of Eden
Metro Goldwyn Meyer, Warner Bros. Pictures

TCM is always a reliable favorite for those fathers who love to sink into some classic cinematic fare, but this Father’s Day the lineup is specially built for dads.

This Sunday, June 16, Turner Classic Movies is putting on a spree of vintage films devoted to dads of all types — and the oft-complicated relationships they have with their families.

So if you’re looking for a place to take in some dad-tastic movies on TV this Father’s Day, here’s a look at the holiday-adjacent films airing on TCM. (All times Eastern.)

8 a.m. Edward, My Son: This 1949 drama is directed by George Cukor and features Spencer Tracy, Deborah Kerr, and Ian Hunter. It follows a father who will stop at nothing to protect his son’s future, no matter the financial or moral cost.

12:15 p.m. – East of Eden: This 1955 Elia Kazan movie stars James Dean as Caleb Trask, a conflicted young man who vies for the affection of his father, who tends to favor his brother.

Father's Day Gift Guide For the TV-Loving Dad
Related

Father's Day Gift Guide For the TV-Loving Dad

2:30 p.m.Daughters Courageous: This 1939 romance film from Michael Curtiz stars Claude Reins as a man who returns home to his wife and four daughters after years away and gets entangled in affairs of the heart.

4:30 p.m.A Family Affair: This 1936 Hardy Family film debut from George B. Seitz stars Lionel Barrymore, Cecilia Parker, and Eric Linden.

5:45 p.m. The Courtship of Eddie’s Father: This 1963 Vincente Minnelli film features Glenn Ford as Tom, a widower whose son tries to play matchmaker for him.

8 p.m.  – Life With Father: This 1947 Michael Curtiz movie adapts the autobiography of stockbroker and New Yorker writer Clarence Day, played by William Powell, who wrote about his experience raising a family in New York in the 1880s.

10:15 p.m. Father of the Bride: Before there was the Steve Martin comedy series of the same name, there was this 1950 classic from Vincente Minnelli starring Spencer Tracy as a middle-class attorney whose daughter, Elizabeth Taylor‘s Kay, is planning a wedding with a number of complications.

