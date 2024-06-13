‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals How He Ruined Eminem’s Day Out

Jeopardy, Inc!; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Is Eminem about to record a Jeopardy! diss track? He might after seeing Wednesday’s (June 12) episode, where a contestant revealed how he once ruined the iconic rapper’s day during an eighth-grade field trip.

The contestant in question was Connor Townsend, an attorney from Chelsea, Michigan, who shared an anecdote with host Ken Jennings about a high school visit to a historical village outside of Detroit where he bumped into Slim Shady.

“In eighth grade, we took a trip to a historical village outside of Detroit. When my group got there, we split off into small groups,” Townsend shared. “We went over to the farmhouse exhibit and saw a guy in a lime green tracksuit. We thought, ‘This is a wild museum outfit.'”

“We got closer and realized it was Eminem, Slim Shady himself,” he continued.

“It’s Eminem!” Jennings replied, delighted at the revelation.

Townsend added, “We asked him for pictures and autographs, and he very politely declined. He said, ‘No, I’m just here as a dad today on a field trip with my daughter.'”

Of course, it didn’t end there, as Townsend explained, “Naturally, being 12-year-olds, we ran and told everyone at school that he was there, now he was hounded by 200 twelve-year-olds, and we ruined his day.”

“You ruined Eminem’s field trip!” Jennings responded.

“I only wanted to get on Jeopardy! to apologize to Eminem,” Townsend concluded.

Viewers loved Townsend’s story and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Connor Townsend has my favorite anecdote of the season. It’s never too late for a belated public apology… I hope Slim was watching,” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Yeah that was a great anecdote,” added another.

Another said, “As someone who grew up in metro Detroit and has been to Greenfield Village many times, I loved his anecdote.”

“Eminem is about to make the nerdiest diss track of the decade,” joked one commenter.

Who knows if Eminem was watching Jeopardy!? He is busy preparing to release a new album after recently dropping his new single “Houdini.” Also, he might still be offended by that time in 2018 when a contestant confused a photo of Jack White for the multi-time Grammy-winning rapper.

As for Townsend, his stint on Jeopardy! was shortlived, as super-champ Adriana Harmeyer continued to dominate on Wednesday night, picking up her 11th victory in a row.

What did you think of Townsend’s anecdote? Let us know in the comments section below.