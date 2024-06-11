Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

[Spoiler Alert: This contains spoilers from America’s Got Talent, Season 19, Episode 3.]

When it comes to making an impression on America’s Got Talent, a moving backstory and unparalleled performance will help you advance further in the audition process, and such was the case upon meeting siblings Jenna and Stu Walker who sing together as The Reklaws.

Receiving four yes’s from the judges panel, there’s plenty more to uncover about the singers as we await their next performance in the auditions round. Scroll down to learn more about the act.

Where are The Reklaws From?

The Reklaws revealed they are originally from Canada where they grew up in a town they call Kirkwall which is located in Ontario. The siblings grew up with their family on a sprawling farm known as the Yee-Haw Adventure Farm. “Hundreds of people would just come have fun,” Stu recalled before heading onstage with Jenna. The farm included a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, and pig races. Ultimately, the farm setting is what began the siblings’ music dynamic as he played banjo and Jenna sang.

Where Did The Reklaws Name Come From?

“Our mom actually named the band,” Stu shared while sitting down with his sister and host Terry Crews. “It’s our last name backward,” he further explained.

Why Was Their Audition Song So Special?

The duo decided they were going to sing a song for their mother who they “lost to mental health” in 2022. “The whole reason we’re here is because of her,” Jenna said ahead of their audition. Hoping to shine a light on mental health and connect with the audience, the brother-sister pair won over the judges and audience easily with their original tune, “People Don’t Talk About.”

How Long Have The Reklaws Been Performing?

The Reklaws have been performing in an official capacity as a duo for more than 10 years, forming their act in 2012. Together, Stu and Jenna have released three albums Freshman Year, Sophomore Slump, and Good Ol’ Days along with various singles and other releases.

Have They Found Success in Canada?

The siblings have had four number-one hits on Canada’s Country chart including “Feels Like That,” “Can’t Help Myself,” “11 Beers,” and “Honky Tonkin’ About.” Additionally, they’ve had gold and platinum-certified singles. Their following on Instagram is 63.6K and they have 80.3K subscribers on YouTube where their videos have raked in millions of views.

Stay tuned to see how far The Reklaws go as America’s Got Talent continues on NBC this season, and let us know what you think about the sibling duo in the comments section, below.

America’s Got Talent, Season 19, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8/9c, NBC