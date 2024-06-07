French Open Finals 2024 TV Schedule: Świątek vs. Paolini & Alcaraz vs. Zverev/Ruud

Ryan Berenz
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz, French Open tennis
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sports Headlines

 More Sports

The second tennis Grand Slam of the year, the French Open. comes down to the finals this weekend at famed Roland-Garros in Paris.

Poland’s Iga Świątek, world No. 1 and two-time defending French Open champion, handily defeated the United States’ Coco Gauff in the semifinal and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini made quick work of Russia’s Mirra Andreeva.

With a victory on Saturday, Świątek would become the fourth woman to win four French Opens in the Open Era (since 1968), joining Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Justine Henin (four).

On the men’s side, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (pictured above) retired Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a hard-fought first semifinal. The second semifinal on Friday has Germany’s Alexander Zverev vs. Norway’s Casper Ruud, with the winner advancing to the men’s final vs. Alcaraz on Sunday.

Defending Roland-Garros champion Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw after suffering a knee injury in his fourth-round match. He underwent successful surgery on a torn meniscus, and his status for Wimbledon next month is uncertain.

Noah Eagle serves as NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Mary Carillo and John McEnroe.

French Open Finals 2024 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, June 8
Women’s Singles Final: Iga Świątek vs. Jasmine Paolini, 9a/8ac, NBC & Peacock

Sunday, June 9
Men’s Singles Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev/Casper Ruud, 9a/8ac, NBC & Peacock

French Open

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz

Coco Gauff

Novak Djokovic

