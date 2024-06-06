Soap opera veteran Katherine Kelly Lang is looking to win her first-ever Daytime Emmy on Friday, June 7, and has already written her acceptance speech.

Speaking to People at the Celebrating Aspiring Magazine Summer Edition event on Tuesday (June 4), Lang explained how she’s pre-written her speech, not necessarily because she expects to win but because she’s “not very good at speeches” and wants to be prepared.

“I knew I had to. I’m not very good at speeches. I don’t love speaking in front of people,” Lang said. “I’m an actress, but I like being in front of a camera, not in front of a bunch of people. But in case. You never know what’s going to happen, so you should be prepared.”

Lang, who has played Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful since its debut in 1987, has never won a Daytime Emmy. She has been nominated four times previously, twice for Outstanding Lead Actress, once for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and once for America’s Favorite Couple Special Fan Award (shared with Sean Kanan).

So, if this is finally her year, Lang wants to make sure she knows what to say once she’s up on the stage. She’s even gone so far as to practice how she would deliver the speech.

“Every time I say it to myself, I say it differently,” she explained. “So I’m just hoping that the day of, if it were to happen, that I can get it all out. At least I have the bullet points.”

While Lang hopes she’ll get the chance to recite her speech, she told People that she was surprised to be nominated.

“I didn’t expect it. I’m very picky when it comes to scenes that I submit, and sometimes I don’t submit, and I just don’t bother to submit for the Emmys. And in fact, this year, I didn’t want to,” she shared.

“Because when I go back and look at everything, I don’t like it. And I think that’s an actor’s perspective. You know what I mean? Then you get really picky about what you do. And then also if you’re thinking, ‘Oh, people are looking at your work out of context.’ And that bothers me,” she added. “It’s like they don’t know the lead-up. They don’t know the story that’s been going on to lead up to that moment.”

Lang is nominated for Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series alongside Tamara Braun (Days of Our Lives), Finola Hughes (General Hospital), Annika Noelle (The Bold and the Beautiful), Michelle Stafford (The Young and the Restless), and Cynthia Watros (General Hospital).

But even if she doesn’t win, Lang said she’s looking forward to attending the ceremony and catching up with her peers.

“You end up in your little bubble, and so it’s nice to be able to see people, people that you know just because you work in the same medium and people that maybe you’ve known through the years, but you just don’t have a chance to talk to,” she stated. “So it’s fun to just catch up, see everybody, hug everybody. Just wish everybody good luck and just… It’s amazing honestly.”