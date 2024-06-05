The Larry O’Brien Trophy is on the line as the NBA Finals tip off Thursday, June 6.

The Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference final to advance to the best-of-seven-game NBA Finals for the second time in three years and the 23rd time in franchise history. The Celtics would surpass the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA championships with 18 if they can win four games over Dallas.

This is the third NBA Finals appearance for the Mavericks, who lost in 2006 and won in 2011.

The Celtics won both regular-season meetings vs. the Mavericks in 2023-24.

A champion will be crowned… The #NBAFinals schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lO5wxsAgWl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 31, 2024

Doris Burke makes history by becoming the first woman to serve as a TV game analyst for any major men’s professional championship. Mike Breen calls his 19th consecutive NBA Finals. They are joined by ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

NBA Finals TV Schedule 2024: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

All Times Eastern/Pacific

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Friday, June 14

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Monday, June 17

Game 5*: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Thursday, June 20

Game 6*: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, June 23

Game 7*: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

*If Necessary