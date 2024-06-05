NBA Finals TV Schedule 2024: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

The Larry O’Brien Trophy is on the line as the NBA Finals tip off Thursday, June 6.

The Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference final to advance to the best-of-seven-game NBA Finals for the second time in three years and the 23rd time in franchise history. The Celtics would surpass the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA championships with 18 if they can win four games over Dallas.

This is the third NBA Finals appearance for the Mavericks, who lost in 2006 and won in 2011.

The Celtics won both regular-season meetings vs. the Mavericks in 2023-24.

Doris Burke makes history by becoming the first woman to serve as a TV game analyst for any major men’s professional championship. Mike Breen calls his 19th consecutive NBA Finals. They are joined by ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

NBA Finals TV Schedule 2024: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

All Times Eastern/Pacific

Thursday, June 6
Game 1: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, June 9
Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

Wednesday, June 12
Game 3: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Friday, June 14
Game 4: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Monday, June 17
Game 5*: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Thursday, June 20
Game 6*: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30/7:30c, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, June 23
Game 7*: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 8/7c, ABC & ESPN+

*If Necessary

