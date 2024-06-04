‘Boy Meets World’ Star Trina McGee Pregnant at 54

Trina McGee
Trina McGee Instagram

Boy Meets World

Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee has asked for fans’ prayers “for a safe delivery” as she announced she is expecting her fourth child at 54 years old.

The former sitcom star took to Instagram on Monday, June 3, to reveal she was pregnant. “At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

In the caption of the post, McGee added, “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

When one fan commented, wondering if this was a prank, McGee simply responded, “Nope.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trina Colette McGee (@trinamcgeeofficial)

McGee is best known for playing Angela Moore on the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World from 1997 to 2000, where she featured as Shawn Hunter’s (Rider Strong) love interest. She’s also appeared in episodes of City Guys, City of Angels, The Hughleys, Girl Meets World, and In the Cut. More recently, she starred in her former co-star Danielle Fishel‘s Tubi Original movie Classmates.

Before her pregnancy announcement, McGee shared a photo of herself vacationing in Belize, in which fans noticed her baby bump.

When one fan commented “the bump,” the actress confirmed simply, “Yup.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trina Colette McGee (@trinamcgeeofficial)

According to People, McGee is already a mom to three kids, two of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis. She also has one child from a previous relationship.

She has been married to actor/director Marcello Thedford for 16 years. The couple first met in Rome while filming Sylvester Stallone‘s action-thriller movie Daylight.

McGee is the latest celeb mom to announce a pregnancy past the age of 50. Back in March, Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, revealed the birth of their son, Cardinal, when Diaz was 51. And last June, supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed her second child, a son, when she was 53.

