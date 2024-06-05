‘American Idol’ Singer Mandisa’s Cause of Death Revealed

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Over a month after her untimely death, the cause of Mandisa‘s death has been revealed to be complications of class III obesity. The American Idol and Grammy-winning singer was 47.

According to the autopsy obtained by People, the star was found dead in her Tennessee home on April 18. Mandisa “was last known alive approximately three weeks” earlier, the report said, and she was found by friends.

The cause of death is listed as natural and confirms her father John Hundley’s belief that his daughter did not harm herself, as expressed to Fox Digital News in May. He told the outlet that detectives “looked for signs that she may have harmed herself, and there were no signs to indicate that she did anything” of that nature.

Days after Mandisa’s death was first reported on April 19 by K-Love, a Christian radio network, Tennessee police confirmed that there were no signs of foul play.

Cleveland Clinic defines class III obesity as a “chronic condition” in which a person has a body max index of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher while experiencing obesity-related health conditions. The clinic says that class III obesity can contribute to the “development of several serious health conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.”

Mandisa was a five-time Grammy nominee, winning her first award for her 2014 album “Overcomer.” Her debut album “True Beauty” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, making her the first new female artist to do so. The singer is most widely known for her appearance on American Idol Season 5 in 2006, during which she finished in the Top 10.

The singing competition honored Mandisa with a musical tribute by former contestants Melinda Doolittle, Colton Dixon, and Danny Gokey in an American Idol episode that aired in late April. The singers performed a cover of Mary Mary’s “Shackles (Praise You),” a song performed by Mandisa during her time on the show.

Mandisa was born and raised in California. She studied vocal jazz at American River College in Sacramento, Calif. and music at Fisk University in Tennessee.