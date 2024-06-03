Pat Sajak Reflects On His Time Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Ahead Of His Final Show

Pat Sajak feels “surprisingly okay” about leaving his long-standing position as host of Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak, who has hosted the word quiz game show since 1982, will be retiring after the Season 41 finale on Friday, June 7. He opened up about how he feels about over 40 years of work coming to an end in a video shared with Good Morning America.

“And it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run,” the game show host said. “Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people’s lives. And, that’s been awfully gratifying.”

Speaking to his daughter Maggie Sajak, who has served as Wheel of Fortune’s social correspondent since 2021, Pat said, “This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I’ve had time to sort of get used to it.”

Pat went on to explain to his daughter that he’s always believed in “leaving a couple years too early than a couple of years too late.”

He explained that he’s “looking forward to whatever’s ahead,” even if what’s ahead are things as simple as spending time with family.

“I’m perfectly happy if it just means that I’ll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint. No pressure,” the 77-year-old jokingly told his daughter.

In 2019, Pat was recognized as having the longest-serving career as a game show host for the same show, surpassing previous record holder Bob Barker, who hosted CBS’ The Price is Right for 35 years. Sajak has also appeared in film and TV, such as Airplane II: The Sequel, Days of Our Lives, and Rugrats.

As of 2021, Pat was credited as a consulting producer of Wheel of Fortune. In 2023, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest will take the place as the Wheel‘s new host alongside Vanna White who extended her contract with her show through the 2025-2026 season.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, check your local listings