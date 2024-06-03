WWII’s Heroes of Color, ‘1% Club,’ Gypsy Rose After Prison, ‘American Ninja Warrior’

National Geographic salutes WWII’s often forgotten heroes of color in the docuseries Erased and a documentary special about a fallen Tuskegee pilot. Patton Oswalt hosts Fox’s new quiz show The 1% Club. Lifetime continues to spotlight Gypsy Rose Blanchard with a docuseries following her life after serving time in prison for the murder of her abusive mother. Qualifying rounds begin for a new season of American Ninja Warrior.

Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Idris Elba (Luther) narrates and is an executive producer of a four-part docuseries that explores the contributions of the Greatest Generation’s often forgotten soldiers of color, using archival footage and dramatizations to tell their stories. The back-to-back opening episodes profile three Black sailors who survived Pearl Harbor and then follows the members of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion on D-Day, the only all-Black combat unit to storm the beaches. Earlier at 8/7c, the documentary The Real Red Tails, narrated by Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, aims to uncover an 80-year-old mystery with the help of underwater archeologists, hoping to explain why Tuskegee Airman Frank Moody’s P-39 airplane went down in Lake Huron, Michigan, in April 1944.

The 1% Club

9/8c

Closer to a classic quiz show than the summer TV norm, this game of brainteasers is hosted by Patton Oswalt, a natural with quippy banter, engaging several of the 100 contestants surrounding him while they’re tested on “logic, common sense and how your brain actually works.” The players vie for a possible pot of $100,000 by answering 15 increasingly tough questions, starting with one aced by 90 percent of surveyed Americans. As the playing field is narrowed, the odds also narrow, ending with a stumper that only 1 percent got right. (Whoever’s left at the end can choose to walk away with half of a lesser payday or try to answer the final question in hopes of cashing in big time.) Preceded by the Season 4 summer premiere of Name That Tune (8/7c), with Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown taking on The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe in the first round.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Series Premiere 9/8c

Notoriety continues to follow Gypsy Rose Blanchard after eight years of serving time for murdering her abusive mother (a story told in an HBO documentary and the Hulu docudrama The Act). Released on parole in December 2023 and featured in Lifetime’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard earlier this year, the 32-year-old now consents to having her life on the outside captured in an eight-part docuseries. Cameras follow her as she struggles to leave the past behind while coping with her own high profile. Maybe it would be easier to start fresh and forge a fresh identity and new relationships if she’d retreat for a while from such public view.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior

Season Premiere 8/7c

Another sure sign of encroaching summer is the return of the grueling competition on daunting obstacle courses. Co-hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall return to call the action as the qualifying rounds get underway in L.A., with contestants eyeing that Mega Warped Wall. Followed by a new episode of Weakest Link (10/9c) on its new night.

History’s Greatest Mysteries

Season Premiere 8/7c

New episodes of the long-running series return with an exploration of the mysteries surrounding Egypt’s King Tutankhamun, including what might have ended the life of the young king 3,330 years ago. Followed by the series premiere of Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid (10/9c), which peers into the legends of holy relics and sacred objects often lost to history. Watch the opener with the Indiana Jones theme playing, as it deals with the search for the Ark of the Covenant and for Noah’s Ark.

