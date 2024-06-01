Jeremy Renner Returns as ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ New Seasons of ‘Celebrity IOU’ and ‘Billy the Kid,’ Remembering Nicole Brown Simpson

Mayor of Kingstown

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: There was no guarantee that Jeremy Renner would ever be able to return to his title role as Michigan “mayor” Mike McLusky after the January 2023 snowplow accident that left him with 30 broken bones and blunt chest trauma. Thankfully, this resilient actor has recovered, and he’s back for a third season of the gritty drama from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and co-star Hugh Dillon. The new season opens with a series of explosions rocking the prison town where Mike acts as unofficial mediator between cops, gangs, prisoners and guards. The violence is further complicated by the arrival of Konstantin (Yorick van Wageningen), an old-school gangster who’s the new face of the Russian mob, and an inmate from Mike’s own incarcerated past. Keeping the peace has never been trickier.

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

Midseason Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The feel-good renovation show is back with a month’s worth of new episodes, featuring celebs paying back friends and family with the help of Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. In the opener, Patricia Arquette surprises Liz, a family friend of 30-plus years, with a new kitchen and dining area, including a marble floor and indoor garden. In weeks to come, the Scotts collaborate with Laurence Fishburne, Marlee Matlin and Camryn Manheim with son Milo.

Billy the Kid

Midseason Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The rare Western series not produced by Taylor Sheridan offers a sympathetic portrayal of the Old West outlaw Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth), who’s in hiding with his posse when Season 2 resumes with the first of four episodes. But he’s soon roused to action when the 7 Rivers Gang ambushes the del Toboscos family (including his love interest Dulcinea), who’ve failed to repay their debt. There’s also a new sheriff in town getting into Billy’s business.

Lifetime

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:A two-part documentary aims to reclaim the story of Nicole Brown Simpson 30 years after her murder (with friend Ron Goldman) in June 1994. The shocking crime led to the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson, whose death in April rekindled interest in the tragedy. Nicole’s three sisters—Denise, Dominique and Tanya—are among the 50 participants, family and friends, determined to tell Nicole’s side of the story, in association with the National Domestic Abuse Hotline. “The one thing that I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to,” one of her sisters recalls in anguish.

Courtesy of Showtime

Couples Therapy

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik returns for a fourth season of fly-on-the-wall therapy sessions, featuring four new couples, including polyamorous trio Josh, Aryn and Lorena, who the good doctor guides to confront their power dynamics and resentments. She also treats a man whose multiple-identity dissociation leaves him unaware of the fights he has with his partner.

