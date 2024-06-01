Jeremy Renner Returns as ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ New Seasons of ‘Celebrity IOU’ and ‘Billy the Kid,’ Remembering Nicole Brown Simpson
The resilient Jeremy Renner returns to his title role as the Mayor of Kingstown in Season 3 of Taylor Sheridan’s gritty drama. Also back with new seasons: HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, featuring Patricia Arquette, and the Western Billy the Kid on MGM+. A two-part Lifetime documentary explores the life and tragic murder of Nicole Brown Simpson 30 years later.
Mayor of Kingstown
SUNDAY: There was no guarantee that Jeremy Renner would ever be able to return to his title role as Michigan “mayor” Mike McLusky after the January 2023 snowplow accident that left him with 30 broken bones and blunt chest trauma. Thankfully, this resilient actor has recovered, and he’s back for a third season of the gritty drama from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and co-star Hugh Dillon. The new season opens with a series of explosions rocking the prison town where Mike acts as unofficial mediator between cops, gangs, prisoners and guards. The violence is further complicated by the arrival of Konstantin (Yorick van Wageningen), an old-school gangster who’s the new face of the Russian mob, and an inmate from Mike’s own incarcerated past. Keeping the peace has never been trickier.
Celebrity IOU
SUNDAY: The feel-good renovation show is back with a month’s worth of new episodes, featuring celebs paying back friends and family with the help of Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. In the opener, Patricia Arquette surprises Liz, a family friend of 30-plus years, with a new kitchen and dining area, including a marble floor and indoor garden. In weeks to come, the Scotts collaborate with Laurence Fishburne, Marlee Matlin and Camryn Manheim with son Milo.
Billy the Kid
SUNDAY: The rare Western series not produced by Taylor Sheridan offers a sympathetic portrayal of the Old West outlaw Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth), who’s in hiding with his posse when Season 2 resumes with the first of four episodes. But he’s soon roused to action when the 7 Rivers Gang ambushes the del Toboscos family (including his love interest Dulcinea), who’ve failed to repay their debt. There’s also a new sheriff in town getting into Billy’s business.
The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
SATURDAY & SUNDAY:A two-part documentary aims to reclaim the story of Nicole Brown Simpson 30 years after her murder (with friend Ron Goldman) in June 1994. The shocking crime led to the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson, whose death in April rekindled interest in the tragedy. Nicole’s three sisters—Denise, Dominique and Tanya—are among the 50 participants, family and friends, determined to tell Nicole’s side of the story, in association with the National Domestic Abuse Hotline. “The one thing that I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to,” one of her sisters recalls in anguish.
Couples Therapy
SUNDAY: Psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik returns for a fourth season of fly-on-the-wall therapy sessions, featuring four new couples, including polyamorous trio Josh, Aryn and Lorena, who the good doctor guides to confront their power dynamics and resentments. She also treats a man whose multiple-identity dissociation leaves him unaware of the fights he has with his partner.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- 2024 Black Music Honors (Saturday, 8/7c, Stellar Network): Taped in May, the annual celebration of Black music icons features a surprise salute to MC Lyte, with honorees including Johnny Gill, Patrice Rushen, Bootsy Collins and Hezekiah Walker.
- Mind Your Business (Saturday, 8/7c, Bounce): A sitcom centered around a family-operated event space in Chicago stars Columbus Short, Drew Sidora, Bebe Winans and Rolonda Watts.
- Deadly Waters with Captain Lee (Saturday, 9/8c, Oxygen): Below Deck’s Capt. Lee Rosbach swims in the crowded waters of the true-crime genre as host of a series about murders committed in watery circumstances.
- The Chosen (Sunday, 7 pm/ET, streaming on The Chosen app): The long-awaited Season 4 of the historical drama about Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie) and his followers will now be available for free streaming, with the first episode followed by a second on Thursday (8:30 pm/ET).
- Inside Out (Sunday, 8/7c, ABC): In advance of the sequel’s June 14 release, a broadcast screening of Pixar’s Oscar-winning animated comedy that gives voice to a girl’s inner emotions.
- Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Sunday, 8/7c, Magnolia Network and HGTV): Renovation power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines mark the 10th anniversary of their Fixer Upper franchise by tackling a 1960s house near Lake Waco in Texas with cliffside views as dramatic as the makeover challenges.
- Ren Faire (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): A three-part “docu-fantasia” depicts a real-life Succession drama within the Texas Renaissance Festival, where a darkly comical Game of Thrones ensues among employees vying for the crown of “King George” Coulam, 86, who says he’s ready to retire.
- Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (Sunday, 9/8c, CNN): The Ray Donovan star hosts a five-part docuseries exploring the science behind extreme climate events including tornadoes, hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, wildfires and tsunamis. Followed by the premiere of Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (10/9c), a four-part series from BBC Studios that revisits the Cold War through the stories of two double agents: Oleg Gordievsky, a KGB double agent for the British; and Aldrich Ames, the notorious CIA traitor working for Russian intelligence.
- The Real Housewives of Dubai (9/8c, Bravo): High fashion and low blows collide in the Middle East for the newest wives on the Bravo block. In Season 2, spa owner Caroline Stanbury mends fences with one rival but ends up with another after befriending cast addition Taleen Marie.
- The Bear (Sunday, 10/9c, FX): For the first time, the Emmy-winning darker-than-dark dramedy about a struggling Chicago family restaurant is available on basic cable, with two episodes a night through Wednesday.