Starz is gearing up for the premiere of its forthcoming limited series Three Women, which is based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book of the same name.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the star-studded project, from the premiere date to storylines, characters, and more.

When Will Three Women Premiere?

Three Women will make its linear debut on Starz at 10 pm ET/PT on Friday, September 13. It will premiere a little earlier on the Starz app at midnight on September 13. New episodes will arrive each Friday in the proceeding weeks.

Who Stars in Three Women?

The series stars Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, Jason Ralph, and John Patrick Amedori.

What Is Three Women About?

The series follows three women on a collision course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin plays Lina, a homemaker living in suburban Indiana who is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that becomes all-consuming and ultimately transforms her life. Meanwhile, Wise portrays Sloane, an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has committed to an open marriage with her husband Richard (Underwood) until two sexy strangers threaten their love story.

Creevy plays Maggie, a student in North Dakota who weathers a turbulent storm after accusing her English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. As for Woodley, she plays Gia, a writer who is grieving the loss of her family and persuades these women to tell their stories. As a result, Gia’s connection to them changes the course of her life forever.

Who Created Three Women?

Three Women is led by showrunner Laura Eason with Taddeo serving as creator and executive producer. Additionally, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum also serve as executive producers.

Three Women, Series Premiere, Friday, September 13, 10pm ET/PT, Starz