‘Three Women’: Everything We Know About the Starz Limited Series

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Shailene Woodley in 'Three Women'
Starz
Three Women

Three Women

Lisa Taddeo
$15.06
Buy Now

Starz is gearing up for the premiere of its forthcoming limited series Three Women, which is based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book of the same name.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the star-studded project, from the premiere date to storylines, characters, and more.

When Will Three Women Premiere?

DeWanda Wise and Blair Underwood in 'Three Women'

Starz

Three Women will make its linear debut on Starz at 10 pm ET/PT on Friday, September 13. It will premiere a little earlier on the Starz app at midnight on September 13. New episodes will arrive each Friday in the proceeding weeks.

Who Stars in Three Women?

The series stars Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, Jason Ralph, and John Patrick Amedori.

What Is Three Women About?

Betty Gilpin and Ravi Patel in 'Three Women'

Starz

The series follows three women on a collision course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin plays Lina, a homemaker living in suburban Indiana who is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that becomes all-consuming and ultimately transforms her life. Meanwhile, Wise portrays Sloane, an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has committed to an open marriage with her husband Richard (Underwood) until two sexy strangers threaten their love story.

Jason Ralph and Gabrielle Creevy in 'Three Women'

Starz

Creevy plays Maggie, a student in North Dakota who weathers a turbulent storm after accusing her English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. As for Woodley, she plays Gia, a writer who is grieving the loss of her family and persuades these women to tell their stories. As a result, Gia’s connection to them changes the course of her life forever.

Who Created Three Women?

'Outlander': See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 8
Related

'Outlander': See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 8

Three Women is led by showrunner Laura Eason with Taddeo serving as creator and executive producer. Additionally, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum also serve as executive producers.

Three Women, Series Premiere, Friday, September 13, 10pm ET/PT, Starz

 

Three Women

Betty Gilpin

Blair Underwood

DeWanda Wise

Emmy Rossum

Gabrielle Creevy

Jason Ralph

John Patrick Amedori

Shailene Woodley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jason George in the 'Station 19' series finale
1
‘Station 19’ Cast Warns Finale Is Very Emotional: ‘I Am Going to Be Bawling My Eyes Out’
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Stunner as Fan Favorite Suffers $100,000 Heartbreak
Statler and Dempsey of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
3
’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 6 Cast: Meet the New & Returning Couples
Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis
4
Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumer Gives Sweet Update on Her Dad Amid Dementia Battle
Felicity Huffman; Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 1
5
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Scoop on Rossi’s Past With Gideon’s Ex-Wife