‘Bachelorette’ Stars Trista & Ryan Sutter ‘Doing Their Best’ After Reunion

Ryan Sutter and his wife, Trista Sutter, are doing their “best” and hoping to get on the “right path” following a series of cryptic social media posts that hinted at difficulties in their marriage. The pair who previously admitted to being apart are now back together.

On Wednesday (May 29), Ryan took to his Instagram page, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself and Trista on the beach, with the latter resting her head on his shoulder.

“We do our best – to do and to be good, to live and to treat others well. We make decisions not knowing the outcome but hoping we’re on the right path – hoping the questions will be answered in time,” Ryan wrote in the caption.

The post comes after the couple, who first met on the inaugural season of The Bachelorette, sparked separation speculation after Ryan shared a number of cryptic social media posts.

His latest came three days ago, where he posted a family photo of Trista and their children, son Maxwell (16) and daughter Blakesley (14). In the post’s caption, Ryan wrote, “absence makes the heart grow fonder,” leading many to speculate about the status of the marriage.

This came after a post on May 11, where the former football player revealed he and his children weren’t spending Mother’s Day with Trista. Then, on May 18, he shared another post, revealing that he still hadn’t talked to Trista, writing, “I want to be there for you. But I can’t. And that’s ok cause I know you need this time – time to discover yourself again.”

He followed up the next day, noting, “Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us.”

In his latest post, Ryan said, “We try to be a positive example, to care, to trust the process and to believe others will trust our intent is not malicious or misguided or mean. We do our best to live towards a purpose- to build meaningful relationships and experiences and to contribute to a common good.”

He added, “Sometimes there are moments, moments like this one, in which we get a glimpse of just how beautiful life can be – how beautiful it is when we take time to appreciate the places and the people in them. To appreciate what and who we love most,” he concluded. “They are always out there – these moments – though not always easy to find. But we do our best.”

Trista shared her own post over the weekend alongside a family photo of her own. In the caption, she poked fun at the rumors, writing, “Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!”

“In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful,” she added. “For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that.”

Ryan and Trista got married in a televised special on December 6, 2003, after meeting and falling in love on Season 1 of The Bachelorette, which aired earlier that same year.