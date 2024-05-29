‘The Chosen’: Win a Collector’s Issue Poster Signed by the Cast

Jonathan Roumie signs the poster of 'The Chosen' Special Collector's Edition Issue of TV Guide Magazine
Could you be the chosen fan who gets a signed poster of The Chosen‘s TV Guide Magazine cover? Enter our sweepstakes and you just might be!

TV Insider is giving away a poster of The Chosen Special Collector’s Issue cover that’s signed by Jonathan Roumie, creator Dallas Jenkins, and more of the stars. You can enter to win the poster through the form below. The sweepstakes is live now and will end on Wednesday, June 12 at 11:59 pm ET. See Roumie signing the poster in the photo below.

Originally a crowd-funded project, The Chosen retells the life of Jesus Christ and his interactions with his disciples, providing a deep, character-driven backstory to biblical events. Roumie stars as Jesus, with Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Paras Patel as Matthew, Noah James as Andrew, George Harrison Xanthis as John, Lara Silva as Eden, and more.

Jonathan Roumie signs the poster of 'The Chosen' Special Collector's Edition Issue of TV Guide Magazine

TV Guide Magazine

TV Guide Magazine’s collector’s issue dives into the show’s improbable rise from being a crowd-funded series to having its episodes not only air on The CW, but also premiere in movie theaters across the country. The first three seasons can currently be seen on The CW’s site, with Season 4 set to stream at a later time. The Chosen Season 5 is currently in production and is likely to be released in 2025. The season will cover its post pivotal plot yet, Holy Week.

The collector’s edition features exclusive interviews with Jenkins, Roumie, and the cast, as well as behind-the-scenes details you can’t get anywhere else about the first four seasons of the worldwide phenomenon. The issue is available on newsstands and for order online now at TheChosenMag.com.

Enter to win The Chosen signed cover poster sweepstakes through the form below, and be sure to check your email after June 12 to see if you won!

The Chosen, Seasons 1-3, Streaming on The CW

