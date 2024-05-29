Could you be the chosen fan who gets a signed poster of The Chosen‘s TV Guide Magazine cover? Enter our sweepstakes and you just might be!

Originally a crowd-funded project, The Chosen retells the life of Jesus Christ and his interactions with his disciples, providing a deep, character-driven backstory to biblical events. Roumie stars as Jesus, with Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Paras Patel as Matthew, Noah James as Andrew, George Harrison Xanthis as John, Lara Silva as Eden, and more.

TV Guide Magazine’s collector’s issue dives into the show’s improbable rise from being a crowd-funded series to having its episodes not only air on The CW, but also premiere in movie theaters across the country. The first three seasons can currently be seen on The CW’s site, with Season 4 set to stream at a later time. The Chosen Season 5 is currently in production and is likely to be released in 2025. The season will cover its post pivotal plot yet, Holy Week.

The collector’s edition features exclusive interviews with Jenkins, Roumie, and the cast, as well as behind-the-scenes details you can’t get anywhere else about the first four seasons of the worldwide phenomenon. The issue is available on newsstands and for order online now at TheChosenMag.com.

