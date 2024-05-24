The Best TV & Movie Marathons This Memorial Day Weekend

This holiday weekend is all about remembering those heroes who paid the ultimate price for freedom. To celebrate Memorial Day, millions across the country will be gathering to celebrate the occasion with family, food, and fireworks.

For those who are engaging in the American-as-apple-pie tradition of catching some much-needed rest on the extended weekend, well, we’re here to help. Here are some of the best Memorial Day-themed television and movie marathons airing throughout the weekend, along with a rundown of where to find your favorites on streaming right now, and a few marathons for those who are just looking to unwind.

The Best Memorial Day-Related TV Show Marathons

Throughout the weekend, several television channels will be devoting their air time to shows that are the perfect fit for the occasion of remembering fallen heroes, and there are quite a few all-timers available on streaming now as well.

Band of Brothers – AMC (5/27 from 11 a.m. to 1:19 a.m. Tuesday), HBO2 (5/27 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

– AMC (5/27 from 11 a.m. to 1:19 a.m. Tuesday), HBO2 (5/27 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Vietnam in HD – The History Channel (5/26 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

– The History Channel (5/26 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.) What History Forgot – American Heroes Channel (5/25 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

– American Heroes Channel (5/25 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.) World War II in Color – American Heroes Channel (5/26 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday)

– American Heroes Channel (5/26 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday) The World Wars – The History Channel (5/27 from 2 to 8 p.m.)

– The History Channel (5/27 from 2 to 8 p.m.) WWII in HD – The History Channel (5/27 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

The Best Memorial Day Movies on TV

This weekend, there’ll also be a ton of Memorial Day-themed movie content hitting major channels, like AMC, BBC America, and Turner Classic Movies. (Titles listed in alphabetical order, and streaming options included where applicable.)

For a full list of the Memorial Day movies hitting TV this weekend, click here.

The Best Memorial Day-Related Movies and Shows on Streaming

In addition to all of the great movies that celebrate soldiers and are airing on TV, the streaming scene features a bunch of best-of options as well, from celebrated small screen dramas to sweeping epic actioners to docuseries and beyond.

TV and Movie Marathons to Tune Out With

Last, but certainly not least, there’ll also be quite a few television and movie marathons airing on the small screen this weekend that have little to nothing to do with Memorial Day. So if you’re looking for a marathon that might take your mind off the more serious matters in life, look no further.