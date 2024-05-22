Jake Gyllenhaal is ready for his close-up… on the small screen this time. Yep, that’s right. He can no longer be considered one of those movies-only actors resisting the television world anymore because he’s starring in Apple TV+‘s adaptation of Presumed Innocent.

The crime thriller features him in the lead and looks to keep audiences on their toes ’til the end — at least, those who haven’t read the book or seen the previous adaptation, but more on that later.

Here’s everything you need to know about Presumed Innocent.

What is Presumed Innocent about?

Presumed Innocent is a crime thriller based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow. The story centers on a Chicago prosecutor named Rožat “Rusty” Sabich (Gyllenhaal), who is accused of murdering his colleague Carolyn, with whom he was secretly having an intimate relationship, despite being married.

Plus, per the streamer’s description, “The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

Who stars in Presumed Innocent?

In addition to Gyllenhaal, the cast of the series also features Ruth Negga as Sabich’s wife Barbara; Bill Camp as Sabich’s boss, District Attorney Raymond Horgan, who is losing his reelection campaign; Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan; Renate Reinseve as Carolyn Peolhemus, a former prosecutor and the victim of a bondage-gone-wrong murder; O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia, the newly-elected DA; Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto, the deputy to the new DA; Lily Rabe as Dr. Liz Rush; Nana Mensah as Det. Alana Rodriguez; Matthew Alan as Dalton Caldwell; and Chase Infini and Kingston Rumi as the Sabich’s children. The series is created by David E. Kelly and executive produced by Gyllenhaal and J.J. Abrams.

When does Presumed Innocent premiere?

The eight-episode series premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 12 with its first two episodes. Episodes will then drop weekly on Wednesdays until the finale on July 26, 2024.

The episode titles mostly follow the order of an ordinary case schedule, as follows:

Ep. 1: “Bases Loaded’ (June 14)

Ep. 2: “People vs. Rozat Sabich” (June 14)

Ep. 3: “Discovery” (June 21)

Ep. 4: “The Burden” (June 28)

Ep. 5: “Pregame” (July 5)

Ep. 6: “The Elements” (July 12)

Ep. 7: “The Witness” (July 19)

Ep. 8: “The Verdict” (July 26)

Is there a Presumed Innocent trailer?

Yes! Apple TV+ has revealed the first full trailer for the series (embedded above), and in it, we see that Gyllenhaal’s Rusty fights to prove his innocence, even as very, very unflattering details about his relationship with Carolyn are exposed to the police and his own wife.

What should I know about the Presumed Innocent movie?

The first adaptation of Turow’s novel, directed by Alan J. Pakula, hit theaters in 1990, starring Harrison Ford in the role of Rusty Sabich. The storyline is a faithful adaptation of the novel, and it is currently available for rent or purchase on several on-demand streaming services.