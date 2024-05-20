Nina Dobrev Hospitalized, Reveals ‘Long Road of Recovery Ahead’ After Motorbike Incident

Nina Dobrev has shared photos of herself in the hospital but has assured fans she’s going to be okay.

Dobrev posted photos of herself with her motorbike then in the hospital, on a gurney, wearing a brace around her neck and another one on her leg on May 20. In the caption, she wrote, “how it started vs how it’s going,” with the emoji wearing a head bandage. See the photos below.

She also shared a selfie of herself in the hospital as well as a short message in her Instagram stories the same afternoon. “I’m okay but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.” Again, she used the emoji wearing a head bandage as well as one of a heart with a bandage. Check them out below.

Dobrev did not share any details about what happened to land her in the hospital, though the “how it started vs how it’s going” does seem to suggest that the motorbike was involved. TV Insider has reached out to Dobrev’s representatives for comment.

Based on comments on her Instagram post from those who know her, including The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec, her TVD costar Kayla Ewell, and Julianne Hough, it does sound like Dobrev will, in fact be alright.

“Oh dear,” Plec wrote. “[Nina] making the hospital gown the new spring trend,” commented Ewell with two heart emojis. “Love you! Handling it like a champ!”

Hough posted a melting face emoji and her message is sure to assure fans further: “That’s my girl! Obviously wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…”

Dobrev is best known for starring on The Vampire Diaries as Elena Gilbert, Katherine Pierce, and Amara. Her other TV credits have included Degrassi: The Next Generation and Fam. She’ll next be seen in the film Reunion, which will be released on June 28.