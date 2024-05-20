Jeopardy! fan-favorites Sam Buttrey and Andrew He might not be participating in the current Masters tournament, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting in on the fun.

The two iconic contestants, who competed in last year’s Masters, reunited over the weekend for an unexpected lip-sync performance that had Jeopardy! fans going wild.

Jeopardy!‘s official Instagram page shared a video on Sunday (May 19) promoting an upcoming Masters watch party. And who better to sell the event than Buttrey and He, two of the most lovable Jeopardy! contestants of all time.

The video saw Buttrey and He outside the Jeopardy! soundstage dancing and lip-syncing to Muni Long’s “Made For Me,” which includes lyrics such as, “Nobody knows me like you do / Nobody gon’ love me quite like you.”

“Can’t even deny it, every time they try it!” read the caption to the video. “RSVP to the Sam and Andrew #JeopardyMasters watch party by subscribing to our YouTube channel.”

Fans loved the clip and took to the comments to share their reactions.

“This is the wholesome content I need to see more of. And more of Sam and Andrew in general,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Two of the most lovable people on jeopardy,” said another.

Another added, “Please more Sam and Andrew! Bring it!!!”

“This wins the internet for today!” wrote one user.

“Everything about this sparks joy,” said one fan over on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum, while another added, “I might be in love (with both of them)!”

“We need a full music video for this,” wrote another.

Buttrey first captured fans’ hearts in 2021 when he won the Professors Tournament, which earned him a spot in the 2022 Tournament of Champions, where he finished as the second runner-up. Viewers were instantly drawn to his good-natured humor and uncanny resemblance to comedian Steve Martin.

Meanwhile, He impressed viewers during his five-game winning streak in Season 38, where he bagged himself almost $160,000. He went on to finish as the first runner-up in the 2022 TOC and the second runner-up in the 2024 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.

Masters is currently airing on ABC in primetime and sees defending champion James Holzhauer competing against Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Yogesh Raut, and Victoria Groce.