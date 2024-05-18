Dabney Coleman Death: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Honors Late Actor

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Following Dabney Coleman’s death, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is remembering the man he cast as John Dutton Sr. in the Paramount Network hit.

“I had the opportunity to work with Dabney in 2003, and learned priceless lessons in the power of simplicity as an artist, but more importantly I witnessed Dabney’s humility, grace, and patience (with my 10,000 questions),” Sheridan told Deadline.

Coleman and Sheridan’s filmographies show they crossed paths in “Back in the Ring,” a 2003 episode of the CBS drama The Guardian, in which the former starred as Burton Fallin, a lawyer, and the latter guest-starred as Tim Dohanic, boxer whom Burton helps.

“I never forgot those lessons, and was humbled myself when he agreed to appear on Yellowstone,” Sheridan added, recalling Coleman’s guest-starring role on the Western series. “His performance was yet another lesson in bravery and emotional honesty. Dabney Coleman is a treasure. He will be missed and admired, always.”

In a flashback scene in the Season 2 finale, Coleman’s John Dutton Sr. opens up to his son John (Kevin Costner) about his regrets and sadnesses as he faces the end of his life.

That flashback “came up out of nowhere, kind of in a hurry, on a spur of a moment, as far as I know,” Coleman told TV Insider at the time. “The scene’s well-written. I’m working with a very fine actor. It’s a good scene, very moving scene. … It was great. [Costner is] a total pro, very sensitive guy, very talented guy, very professional, very serious.”

Coleman, an actor famous for his roles in the films WarGames and 9 to 5, died on May 16, as his daughter Quincy Coleman told The Hollywood Reporter. “My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” Quincy said. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.”