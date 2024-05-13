How to Watch the 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Over 2,500 prim and proper pooches are on parade at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the most popular and prestigious of dog shows.

There’s one new breed eligible for 2024: the Lancashire Heeler, a small but steadfast member of the Herding Group.

The most represented breed this time around is the mighty Chihuahua with 49 total entries, followed by the Labrador Retriever (48) and the Golden Retriever (47).

Last year, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen named CH Soletrader Buddy Holly (pictured), “Buddy” for short, claimed Best in Show. It’s the second straight win for the Hound Group, which has only eight total Best in Show titles. Historically, Terriers are the top dogs at Westminster, having produced 47 Best in Show winners, with 15 of those being Wire Fox Terriers.

FS1 and FS2 have live coverage Monday and Tuesday. Viewers can catch judging for the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups live in primetime Monday. The event wraps up Tuesday night with judging for the Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups, and the coveted Best in Show selection.

2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show TV Schedule

Monday, May 13

1/noon c, FS2: Breed Judging/Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7/6c, FS1: Westminster Preshow

7:30/6:30c, FS1: Judging for Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups

Tuesday, May 14

1/noon c, FS2: Breed Judging/Junior Showmanship Preliminaries

7/6c, FS1: Westminster Preshow

7:30/6:30c, FS1: Junior Showmanship Finals/Judging for Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups/Best in Show