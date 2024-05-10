The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

A familiar face is making a long-awaited return to Port Charles as General Hospital’s social media teases John J. York’s comeback as Mac Scorpio.

Taking some time off to undergo a blood stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with two forms of cancer impacting his blood and bone marrow, York’s absence will soon be reversed as he makes his way back to the soap. Diagnosed in late 2022, York took a step back from General Hospital last year to focus on his health.

As he prepares to return, the show’s official social page captioned an image of him and his costar Kristina Wagner who plays onscreen love Felicia Scorpio, “Mac is back! @johnjyork @kristinawagnr #GH.” In the photo of the two, York dons a shirt that reads, “Mac is back,” as the duo each holds a thumbs up to the camera while standing in front of a General Hospital sign.

York hasn’t appeared on the show since November 2023. He’s been a part of General Hospital since 1991. In December 2023, York shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he shared hopes to return to the series by late spring or early summer and it seems he’s keeping true to his word.

While an exact return date for York’s Mac doesn’t seem to be available at this time, he is planning to make a zoom appearance with Wagner on July 14th as we reported in March 2024. The fan event allows viewers the chance to hang out with the soap couple.

Additionally, General Hospital‘s Instagram shared more images of York and Wagner with costar Josh Kelly who plays Cody Bell in the series with the same, “Mac is back” caption. As fans of the soap know, Cody is the son of Mac and Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson), but York’s character remains unaware of their biological relationship. Are answers looming on the horizon? Stay tuned.

General Hospital, Weekdays, Check your local listings