Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar doesn’t usually get flustered easily, but she was left hot under the collar on Wednesday’s (May 8) episode of The View when her co-hosts told her to read some sexy excerpts from Sunny Hostin‘s new novel.

Promoting her new book Summer on Highland Beach, Hostin asked Behar to read some of the more steamier passages from the novel. Taking the book from Hostin, Behar did her best Dr. Ruth impression and read the first excerpt.

“Desire hit her hard and fast. She was burning up, sparked by fire, lit by joy — really? — he’d forgotten how delicious spearmint tasted on her lips,” she read.

The long-time comedian and TV personality managed to get through the first passage relatively unscathed. But the heat turned up a notch when Alyssa Farah Griffin urged her to “read the naughtier one.”

“Oh, it’s so bad. You really want me to read that?” Behar replied, looking genuinely mortified.

“Yes, I do,” Hostin added.

“Oh my god,” Behar said as Whoopi Goldberg could be heard off-screen saying they only had “a minute, forty-nine” left until a commercial break.

“She finally honored his demand,” Behar began reading, “cupped his ass and guided him… inside.”

Embarrassed, Behar covered her face with the book and put her head on the table while her co-hosts laughed. The camera then cut to executive producer Brian Teta, who was seen shaking his head.

“That’s embarrassing,” Behar continued.

“Can I just point out that she doesn’t say where she guided him. She could have guided him inside the house,” Goldberg interjected.

Hostin ended the segment by calling her novel “the perfect sexy Mother’s Day gift.” Summer on Highland Beach is Hostin’s third novel of her New York Times bestselling Summer Beach series.

Last week, Behar appeared on The View‘s spinoff podcast, Behind The Table, where she spoke to Teta about her ability to get away with saying things most cannot.

“As my aunt would say, ‘I tell the truth no matter who I may offend’… But no, I do have my limits on what I will say to people. I keep my mouth shut when I have to,” Behar explained.

It seems fans now know her limits, and it’s reading steamy sex scenes from romance novels.