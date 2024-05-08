Max Joins Disney+ and Hulu in Mega-Bundle for Streaming

In the latest chapter of “Streaming is Basically Becoming Cable 2.0,” Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced its deal with Disney to bundle its Max streaming service with Disney+ and Hulu, beginning sometime in the summer.

According to a press release from the company, this Max/Disney+/Hulu package will be available on all three of the formerly individual streamers’ websites in both ad-supported and ad-free plans.

In a statement, Disney Entertainment’s president of director to consumer content Joe Earley said, “On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value. This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

The company promises more details in the “coming months.” For now, what we can know is that Warner Bros. and Disney Entertainment are tag-teaming for streaming, which means all of these brands’ content will be assembled in one place: ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, and Warner Bros.

The announcement comes just ahead of both companies’ forthcoming Upfronts presentations to advertisers. Disney’s takes place on May 14, while Warner Bros.’ follows on May 15.

Are you happy about this upcoming bundling option? Why or why not? Hit the comments and weigh in on this news below.