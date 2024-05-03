Jenifer Lewis Set To Perform During Disney Night on ‘American Idol’

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

A legend is set to take the stage to help celebrate Disney Night on American Idol. TV Insider can first exclusively reveal that Jenifer Lewis will be performing “Dig A Little Deeper” from The Princess & The Frog on the May 12 episode.

The award-winning actress/activist, stage performer, and author starred in Black-ish for eight seasons. She can be seen most recently as Patricia in the Showtime series I Love That For You Jennifer and guest-starring on the Not Dead Yet Season 2 finale. The Broadway star was also recently revealed as Miss Cleocatra on The Masked Singer. This multi-hyphenate has also sold out the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Lewis, who voiced Mama Odie in the 2009 classic animated film, is going to be accompanied by seven-time Grammy winner Terrance Blanchard on the trumpet.

Blanchard was the featured musician for the movie and produced the music that can be heard in the line queue when the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride opens this summer at Walt Disney World Resort at Magic Kingdom and by the end of the year at Disneyland Resort. Mama Odie, Riders are going to meet up with Princess Tiana, Naveen, jazz-loving alligator Louis, and a brand-new cast of characters as they host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season. And in the spirit of the iconic Splash Mountain, it replaces, those who travel down the waterway can expect to get wet in the process.

Disney Night sees the Top 5 perform two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook with America deciding the Top 3 heading into the finale. One of the highlights of the evening has also been what character judge Katy Perry will embody. Bittersweet knowing this is expected to be her last Disney Night with the pop star exiting the show at the end of the season.

This Sunday during the May 5 episode the Top 7 will be mentored by Ciara. Meghan Trainor also takes the stage as America votes for the Top 5.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC