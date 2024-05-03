‘Tracker’ Sets ‘This Is Us’ Reunion as Jennifer Morrison Joins Justin Hartley in Season Finale

This Is Us fans will get a treat in the upcoming Tracker finale, as Jennifer Morrison and Justin Hartley, whose characters were great friends on the popular NBC drama, will be reunited.

Speaking to Collider, Hartley, who serves as the lead actor and executive producer for Tracker, revealed his former This Is Us co-star will have a “key role” in the finale.

“I’ll give you a little tidbit, in the finale, we have Jennifer Morrison coming on to play a key role,” Hartley told the publication. “I haven’t worked with her since This Is Us , and she comes on as an old family friend of Colter’s, from way back when they were kids. And so, that whole family dynamic leaks out a little bit through her experience with him in the finale.”

He added, “So, there’s that. I probably wasn’t supposed to tell you that, but it’s all good.”

Morrison and Hartley’s characters shared a deep bond on This Is Us, one which fans grew to love. Morrison, who joined the cast in the show’s fourth season, played Cassidy Sharp, a military veteran whose life becomes tied to Hartley’s Kevin Pearson.

There are no further details on who Morrison will be playing on Tracker. But we do know the season finale, which airs on Sunday, May 19, will see Hartley’s Colter investigating the disappearance of two storm chasers. While local police believe the chasers to have accidentally drowned, Colter thinks there is more to it and sets about to “uncover the seedy underbelly of a small town resort.”

Given the actors’ past working relationship and on-screen chemistry, Morrison’s arrival on the CBS drama is expected to shed new light on Colter and his backstory.

Last week, it was announced that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) will join the show as Colter’s estranged brother, Russell, while Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) will appear as his sister, Dory. Earlier this season, Hartley’s real-life wife, Sofia Pernas, guest-starred as a fellow tracker.

In addition to her part in This Is Us, Morrison is known for playing Allison Cameron in the medical drama House, Emma Swan in the adventure-fantasy series Once Upon a Time, and Zoey Pierson in the comedy How I Met Your Mother. Most recently, she appeared in the ABC police procedural Will Trent.