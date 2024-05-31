There’s quite the mystery surrounding the Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) latest companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). And so far, over the course of Doctor Who Season 1 (the sci-fi series’ third), rather than answers, we’re just adding to the questions we have about her.

The Doctor met Ruby in the Christmas special, both foundlings. The Doctor’s history has been covered in seasons’ past, while Ruby’s, that we know so far, is that she was left as a baby at a church. She’s trying to find her parents when she and the Doctor cross paths, but even he’s left puzzled about that night—and he’s traveled back to it!

Below, we’re taking a look at the major questions we need answered about Ruby Sunday as the season continues. (Showrunner Russell T Davies told us that the mystery of Ruby runs throughout the season.)

Who Is Ruby?

Soon after Ruby joined the Doctor on the TARDIS, he, unbeknownst to her, began scanning her. (Gibson told TV Insider that she thinks Ruby would understand, given that she, too, wants answers.) We have yet to see the completed scan, and nothing suggests that she isn’t human, but who’s to say what will be revealed? After all, there’s the snow from that night coming through to the present day and what Maestro (Jinkx Monsoon) said about hearing a song hidden in her soul.

What Exactly Happened the Night She Was Left at the Church?

So far what we’ve seen is that a mysterious person in a cloak left Ruby at the church (pictured above). The Doctor saw that person walking away… and then time changed and that person pointed at him. But if that could change, what else could?

Who Are Ruby’s Parents?

Ruby met the Doctor as she was trying to find her parents in a DNA database, only for that to come up empty. Sure, there are perfectly reasonable explanations for that, but this is Doctor Who, so we’re going to go with that being key to their identities. Could they be from another time? Another world? Not exactly human? Will fans recognize either or both of them?

Who Left Baby Ruby at the Church? Could It Have Been Ruby Herself?

That, of course, has to be asked, but Gibson said to us after the Christmas special, “I’m not sure about that one.” We do wonder if the person knows the Doctor—whether Gatwa’s or a previous one—given what we’ve seen of that night. And is it Ruby’s mother or someone else leaving Ruby there?

Why That Church and Ruby Road?

The location, like every other detail of that night, has to mean something, right? But is it important to who Ruby’s parents—or if it’s not one of them, who left her—or something yet to be revealed about her or the Doctor? With time travel, anything is possible.

Why Is the Snow From Christmas Coming Through in Ruby’s Present?

What is it about Ruby and the events of that night that have led to that? After all, we saw the snow freeze in “Boom” as Ruby was dying.

What’s your theory about Ruby and her parents? Let us know in the comments section, below.

