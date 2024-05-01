‘The Conners’: Jackie Passes the Lunch Box Reigns to Harris in First Look (VIDEO)

The Conners are making way for a big milestone as Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) becomes the first in the family to officially retire of her own free will as she plans to pass the Lunch Box’s reigns to grandniece Harris (Emma Kenney) in the May 1 episode, “Campaign U-Turn and a Hard Write.”

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, Jackie sits with a crown upon her head as she’s flanked by her family, including Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), Mark (Ames McNamara), Neville (Nat Faxon), Becky (Lecy Goranson), and Dan (John Goodman).

“We are gathered here today to commemorate Jackie’s retirement from the Lunch Box and the smooth transfer of power to Harris,” Becky announces in the sneak peek, above.

Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Sara Gilbert, Jay R. Ferguson, Nat Faxon, and John Goodman in 'The Conners'

Disney/Christopher Willard

With resounding applause, Harris addresses the crowd, saying, “Ever since I was a little girl I had a dream and it died with a lot of others and then this came along. So, thanks everyone,” she informs her familial audience in the unfolding scene above.

But Becky isn’t done sharing information as she points out, “This is also a significant occasion because Jackie is the first member of the family ever to retire.” That fact gets its own round of applause from Jackie’s supporters. But Dan has something extra he’s chiming in with in the sneak peek above.

Will retirement suit Jackie? As the episode’s logline teases, Jackie inserts herself into Louise’s (Katey Sagal) run for the school board when her retirement leads to too much free time. In other words, Jackie’s not really cut out for that much free time.

In addition to Jackie’s retirement, fans can look forward to seeing Dan be asked to write an article for a Hardware magazine, which forces Ben to reflect on his days as a writer. You won’t want to miss it! Check out the clip, above, and catch

